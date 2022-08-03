2023 Chevrolet Colorado Virtually Grows Into a Rugged Looking SUV

From pickup to SUV, or the other way around, is a recipe that has been used by multiple automakers. But is Chevy planning to turn the new-gen Colorado into a five-door model?
Probably not, yet if they did, then it will look very similar to these renderings that have Theottle behind them. The digital artist rearranged the pixels of the workhorse, turning it into a more family-friendly proposal.
Looking like it is a few modifications away from conquering some of the most arduous terrains out there, the Colorado SUV proposal looks identical to the pickup up to the B pillars. Further back, it has a longer roofline, ending with a spoiler, slightly bigger rear windows, and rear quarter windows.
The rear overhang has become a hair shorter, and the quarter panels have been reshaped in order to fit the new design. Moreover, the tailgate is new and doesn’t feature the ‘Chevrolet’ name in the middle, as that is where the rear license plate holder sits. Finally, the rendering artist gave it a much cleaner-styled bumper at the back and seems to have forgotten about the fuel filler cap.
Back in the real world, the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado will enter production at the Wentzville factory, in Missouri, and the first units are expected to start arriving at dealers nationwide in the first half of next year, with pricing and specifications to be announced in due course.
Power will be supplied by a new 2.7-liter four-pot, shared with the Silverado. The engine will be available in three versions, making 237 hp and 259 lb-ft (351 Nm) of torque in the base model. A 310 hp and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of torque variant will be available too, and in its most potent offering, on the ZR2, it will crank out 310 hp and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm).
