2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Now Available to Configure, Priced at $28,195

How can the starting price of the Chevrolet Bolt EUV drop $6,300 for the 2023 model year? The answer is pretty straightforward if you’ve been following our safety recalls category. To be frank, General Motors didn’t have a choice given the battery recall affecting both variants of the Bolt.
The LT FWD is the most affordable specification of the bunch, and it’s nicely equipped right off the bat. 10 airbags open the list of standard features, together with a six-speaker audio system, wireless phone charging, OnStar and Chevrolet Connected Services, carpeted floor mats, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and sequential turn signals.
Highlights further include automatic headlamps, Michelin Energy Saver 215/50R17 all-season tires with Selfseal technology, 17-inch aluminum wheels, roof-mounted rails, and Teen Driver mode. The better-equipped trim level is dubbed Premier. The most important additions over the LT FWD are leather seats, adaptive cruise control, and HD Surround Vision.
Both trim levels can be optioned with the Redline Edition visual package, which costs $495 at press time. As per the build-and-price tool, the Redline is rocking 17-inch black wheels that feature red accents, black-and-red badging, and red accent decals on the mirror caps. The Redline is available only with a Jet Black interior. Compatible exterior finishes range from Summit White to Mosaic Black Metallic and Silver Flare Metallic.
Under the skin, the Bolt EUV comes exclusively with a front-mounted electric motor that produces 201 horsepower at full chat. Peak torque isn’t shabby either at 266 pound-feet (360 Nm). Longer overall and in terms of wheelbase than its hatchback sibling, the Bolt EUV uses a 65-kWh battery that features an 8-year or 100,000-mile (160,934 kilometers) warranty.
The 288 cells provide up to 247 miles (398 kilometers) of EPA-rated driving range, down from 259 miles (417 kilometers) for the Bolt EV.
