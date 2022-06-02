2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Coming With New Exterior Color, It Replaces Cherry Red Tintcoat

Instead of Cherry Red Tintcoat, the Chevrolet Bolt EUV electric vehicle will be treated to Radiant Red Tintcoat for the 2023 model year. This color will be joined by Ice Blue Metallic, Bright Blue Metallic, Mosaic Black Metallic, Summit White, Gray Ghost Metallic, and Silver Flare Metallic.
The order guide attached at the end of this article further confirms the deletion of the Launch Edition. In its place, General Motors is rolling out the Redline Edition. Listed under the WGQ regular production order code, this appearance package includes 17-inch aluminum wheels finished in gloss black with red accents. The Bolt EUV badge on the rear hatch is finished in black and red, and the side mirror caps also boast red decals.
Available on both LT and Premier trim levels, the Redline Edition can be configured in Summit Shite, Mosaic Black Metallic, or Silver Flare Metallic with the Jet Black interior. The order guide has also confirmed wheel locks and a ship thru/handling charge for government- and fleet-type orders.
And now, time for some bad news. GM highlights that “feature availability will change throughout the model year due to semiconductor supply changes.” On the upside, the Bolt EUV will be much cheaper for 2023.
As opposed to $34,495 including destination charge for the LT grade in 2022, the new model year will be treated to a $6,300 price cut to $28,195 in a bid to attract more customers. The Bolt EV, by comparison, will go down $5,900 from $32,495 to $26,595 including the $995 destination charge.
Rated at 201 horsepower and 266 pound-feet (360 Nm) of torque, the front-wheel-drive crossover does not differ all that much from the Bolt EV. Sitting on a longer wheelbase and 6.3 inches longer overall due to more prominent overhangs, the roomier sibling is rocking a 65-kWh battery that offers up to 247 miles (398 kilometers) of EPA-rated driving range.
