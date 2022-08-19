2023 Cadillac XT4 Facelift Spied With Production Lights, Reveal Closing In

Cadillac is working on a facelift of its XT4, and we have a fresh set of spy shots of its prototype. This time, the thick vinyl camouflage is gone, and the prototype is only partially covered in camo. In other words, it is inching closer and closer to its official reveal.
This time, the prototype is significantly closer to its production form, which means that we have different headlights and taillights. It is fair to say that these are its production headlamps, as well as its taillights. The front fascia is already shaped as it will look when the XT4 hits the production line.
As a result, the headlights are clearly visible through the camouflaged fascia, and we can see where the turn signals are integrated, along with the DRLs. The Cadillac logo, along with the distinctive front grille, is also easy to spot, despite the fact that it is covered in tape.
The main beams are placed lower, while the turn signals are the ones that you can see next to the grille. The grille is different from the current one on the XT4, while the bumper has a different lower part, as well.
Mind you, the hood still comes with an unusual set of body cladding, and the same is true for the front fenders. The latter is attempting to hide a line that goes from the headlights, on the fender, and all the way on both doors, but you do not have to have the imagination of an automotive designer to visualize it.
From its profile, few things have changed, but we do spot a new alloy wheel design along with modified side skirts. As usual, the manufacturer might offer new colors in the line-up, as well as multiple wheel designs.
On the inside, expect a modernized dashboard, along with improved materials and finishes. The gauge cluster will include a digital cockpit, just like the Lyric or Escalade, and it is placed on a curved panel that also features the infotainment touchscreen.
When we look at the rear of the XT4, we spot a set of LED taillights that have their cases carried over from the ongoing model, but with a new interior graphic.
The exhaust still seems to go through the rear bumper, as we spot a set of rectangular ornaments that have round pipes inside them, while the rear bumper is also camouflaged to conceal the changes it has received.
On the inside, expect a modernized dashboard, along with improved materials and finishes. The gauge cluster will include a digital cockpit, just like the Lyric or Escalade, and it is placed on a curved panel that also features the infotainment touchscreen.
