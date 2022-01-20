2023 Cadillac Lyriq Pre-Production Now Underway at Spring Hill Manufacturing Plant

GM has a long history of electric vehicles. The EV1 is the first mass-produced electric vehicle of the modern era, but as you’re well aware, times have changed a lot since the 1990s. In this SUV-driven market, it’s hardly surprising that Cadillac's first next-gen EV is a utility vehicle.
Presented with great pomp and circumstance last spring, the Lyriq has entered pre-production in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Cadillac’s first electric vehicle will be produced in China as well by the SAIC-GM joint venture.
The pre-production vehicles that are currently rolling off the line “mark a major milestone for the Lyriq program as the team prepares to ship vehicles to customers in a few months.” According to GM prez Mark Reuss, “our teams have worked tirelessly, bringing the launch up nine months ahead of schedule and working in parallel to convert the plant and start production.”
I’m genuinely surprised as well because General Motors hasn’t really overachieved as of late. C8 Corvette production delays come to mind, and who could forget how many Bolts were recalled due to battery fire risk?
“This is an important proof point in our path to EV leadership as we introduce more high-volume EVs across price points and lifestyles,” added Reuss, which is a little curious if you remember how much the launch editions of the GMC Hummer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV cost. But on the other hand, there’s a brand-new Equinox EV in the pipeline with a sticker price of around $30k.
In the first instance, Cadillac will deliver the Debut Edition that sold out within 20 minutes last September. Believed to number in the ballpark of 1,500 units, the first batch of vehicles feature a 100.4-kWh battery that’s capable of more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range on a charge.
The Debut Edition is only available with rear-wheel drive, but it’s no slouch. 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet (440 Nm) of torque is more than you get from the 3.6-liter V6 of the Cadillac XT5, but on the other hand, the Lyriq is noticeably heavier at 5,610 pounds (2,545 kilograms).
