2023 Buick Enclave Build & Price Goes Live, Not Much Has Changed

Refreshed for 2022, the Buick Enclave has entered the 2023 model year with little in the way of changes. The order guide for the mid-size crossover shows two additions in the guise of 20-inch wheels for the Sport Touring Edition and Moonstone Gray Metallic paintwork.
The aforementioned finish is joined by Cherry Red Tintcoat, Ebony Twilight Metallic, Summit White, Emperor Blue Metallic, Sage Metallic, and White Frost Tricoat. Summit White is the only no-cost finish as per the configurator, whereas White Frost Tricoat adds $1,095 to the sticker price.
$44,395 is the suggested retail price of the Essence FWD, which flaunts a 3.6-liter V6 connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The direct-injection lump is good for 310 horsepower at 6,800 revolutions per minute and 266 pound-feet (361 Nm) of torque at 2,800 revolutions per minute.
The EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 miles per gallon (11.2 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined driving cycle. Upgrading to all-wheel drive adds $2,000 to the tally, and gas mileage drops by one mile per gallon.
Essence customers aren’t missing out on the good stuff either. Standard features include a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, heated bucket seats up front, a hands-free power liftgate with logo projection, cordless Apple CarPlay, and cordless Android Auto.
The $51,395 mid-range trim level, dubbed Premium, sweetens the deal with a head-up display, Bose audio, ventilated front seats with more adjustments, heated second-row outboard seats, a rear camera mirror, HD Surround Vision, Rear Pedestrian Alert, as well as an 8.0-inch Driver Information Center.
$56,695 excluding destination and delivery gets you the range-topping Avenir, which is a bit cheeky of Buick, considering that all-wheel drive is an optional extra. Avenir-specific highlights include Rainsense automatic wipers, 20-inch aluminum wheels featuring the Avenir Pearl Nickel finish, a power moonroof with Rear Fixed Skylight, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, and carpeted floor mats for all three rows.
$44,395 is the suggested retail price of the Essence FWD, which flaunts a 3.6-liter V6 connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The direct-injection lump is good for 310 horsepower at 6,800 revolutions per minute and 266 pound-feet (361 Nm) of torque at 2,800 revolutions per minute.
The EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 miles per gallon (11.2 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined driving cycle. Upgrading to all-wheel drive adds $2,000 to the tally, and gas mileage drops by one mile per gallon.
Essence customers aren’t missing out on the good stuff either. Standard features include a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, heated bucket seats up front, a hands-free power liftgate with logo projection, cordless Apple CarPlay, and cordless Android Auto.
The $51,395 mid-range trim level, dubbed Premium, sweetens the deal with a head-up display, Bose audio, ventilated front seats with more adjustments, heated second-row outboard seats, a rear camera mirror, HD Surround Vision, Rear Pedestrian Alert, as well as an 8.0-inch Driver Information Center.
$56,695 excluding destination and delivery gets you the range-topping Avenir, which is a bit cheeky of Buick, considering that all-wheel drive is an optional extra. Avenir-specific highlights include Rainsense automatic wipers, 20-inch aluminum wheels featuring the Avenir Pearl Nickel finish, a power moonroof with Rear Fixed Skylight, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, and carpeted floor mats for all three rows.