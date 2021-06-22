The 1,111 HP Opus AMG GT Black Series: A Racetrack Beast Still Legal on the Road

5 1988 BMW R100RT Comes Into the Spotlight, Could Be Yours for a Modest Sum

4 BMW M5 CS on Display in Abu Dhabi Looks Amazing in Frozen Deep Green Metallic

2023 BMW X8 M Spy Photos Reveal Hybrid Power, Weird Exhaust Tips

Internally codenamed G09, the X8 will bring forth an electrified M variant with interesting-looking exhaust finishers. Loosely inspired by the Lexus IS F of 2007 and Ferrari California of 2008, the X8 M test mule in the following pictures is shod in high-performance Pirelli P-Zero rubber. 17 photos



Internal combustion is the duty of an eight-cylinder engine although we can’t say for certain if we’re dealing with the outgoing S63 or the brand-new S68 that BMW hasn’t confirmed or denied for production. The worst-case scenario would be the S63 twin-turbo V8 of the M5 CS, a 4.4-liter mill that cranks out 635 PS (627 horsepower) and plenty of torque at low revs.



An electric motor should provide an extra 200 horsepower from a standstill and under acceleration, and the near-instant torque is always welcome in these scenarios. Also expected with the dual-screen dashboard of the iX utility vehicle and i4 coupe-sedan thingy, the X8 M will be joined by a plug-in hybrid with many similarities to the X5 45e as well as an ICE -only V8.



According to sources,



Also known as Project Rockstar, the X8 family of luxobarges should be ready for unveiling in the first part of 2022 while the Slotted above the X7 full-size utility vehicle, the coupe-inspired model is rocking split headlights that can only be described as unfinished for the time being. The same applies to the taillights and 10-spoke wheels, along with the side skirts and front grille. A very different affair from the X6 M we have today, the X8 M is rumored to develop approximately 750 horsepower.Internal combustion is the duty of an eight-cylinder engine although we can’t say for certain if we’re dealing with the outgoing S63 or the brand-new S68 that BMW hasn’t confirmed or denied for production. The worst-case scenario would be the S63 twin-turbo V8 of the M5 CS, a 4.4-liter mill that cranks out 635 PS (627 horsepower) and plenty of torque at low revs.An electric motor should provide an extra 200 horsepower from a standstill and under acceleration, and the near-instant torque is always welcome in these scenarios. Also expected with the dual-screen dashboard of the iX utility vehicle and i4 coupe-sedan thingy, the X8 M will be joined by a plug-in hybrid with many similarities to the X5 45e as well as an-only V8.According to sources, the G09 will be offered with two seating layouts. The five-seat model may be one-upped by a four-seat arrangement, which makes a lot of sense considering the position of the X8 within the BMW X lineup.Also known as Project Rockstar, the X8 family of luxobarges should be ready for unveiling in the first part of 2022 while the X8 M may be introduced in May 2022 to celebrate half a century of BMW Motorsport GmbH.