2023 BMW X7 Is One Pricey Cookie Down Under, Lineup Comprises Diesel and Gasoline Engines

Having undergone its first mid-cycle refresh, the BMW X7 is now on its way to dealers. In Australia, it will arrive in the fourth quarter of the year, with two powertrain options.
Kicking off the range is the X7 xDrive40d. It starts at AU$166,900 (equal to US$113,371), using a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six diesel engine that develops 259 kW (352 ps / 347 hp) and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque. It needs 5.9 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill and returns 8.0 l/100 km (29.4 mpg US) on average.
Joining it is the X7 M60i xDrive, with a recommended retail price of AU$197,900 (US$134,429). The 4.4-liter V8 unit, with twin turbocharging, is rated at 390 kW (530 ps / 523 hp) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). BMW states that it can deal with the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in just 4.7 seconds and that it has a combined fuel consumption of 12.2 l/100 km (19.3 mpg US).
Choosing the diesel-powered variant of the SUV will get you standard metallic paint, M Sport Package, 22-inch wheels, tire pressure monitoring system, Alcantara headliner in Anthracite signed by M Individual, BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery, comfort seats, five-zone climate control, BMW Drive Recorder, and premium sound system from Harman/Kardon, to name but some.
Upgrading to the V8 model means getting more gear. Here, the German car firm mentions the M Sport Pro, M Sport exhaust system, and M Sport differential, as well as the Executive Drive Pro and Integral Active Steering. The second (outer seats) and third rows have heating, the front seats feature ventilation and massage functions, and the steering wheel, and front row armrests (side and middle) are heated too.
From here on, interested parties can spend more money on the multitude of extras, such as the backlit grille, remote engine start, trailer tow hitch, multifunction seats, six-seater configuration, Bowers and Wilkins audio, additional paint finishes and wheels, and different upholstery options.
Joining it is the X7 M60i xDrive, with a recommended retail price of AU$197,900 (US$134,429). The 4.4-liter V8 unit, with twin turbocharging, is rated at 390 kW (530 ps / 523 hp) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). BMW states that it can deal with the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in just 4.7 seconds and that it has a combined fuel consumption of 12.2 l/100 km (19.3 mpg US).
Choosing the diesel-powered variant of the SUV will get you standard metallic paint, M Sport Package, 22-inch wheels, tire pressure monitoring system, Alcantara headliner in Anthracite signed by M Individual, BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery, comfort seats, five-zone climate control, BMW Drive Recorder, and premium sound system from Harman/Kardon, to name but some.
Upgrading to the V8 model means getting more gear. Here, the German car firm mentions the M Sport Pro, M Sport exhaust system, and M Sport differential, as well as the Executive Drive Pro and Integral Active Steering. The second (outer seats) and third rows have heating, the front seats feature ventilation and massage functions, and the steering wheel, and front row armrests (side and middle) are heated too.
From here on, interested parties can spend more money on the multitude of extras, such as the backlit grille, remote engine start, trailer tow hitch, multifunction seats, six-seater configuration, Bowers and Wilkins audio, additional paint finishes and wheels, and different upholstery options.