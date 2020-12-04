2023 BMW X1 xDrive25e PHEV Spied, Likely Features Three-Cylinder Turbo Engine

BMW made a bold statement in 2009 when the X1 was introduced, followed by an even bolder statement in 2015 when the second generation switched to front-wheel drive. The current model has also brought plug-in hybrid assistance to the compact crossover, and this powertrain will carry over to the next generation, which is due to arrive in 2022.
Codenamed U11, the third generation has been recently spied in xDrive25e flavor, but the headlights and taillights are still provisional at this point in the development process. “Hybrid Test Vehicle” stickers are featured on the front doors, along with an unfinished kidney grille that appears to follow in the footsteps of the huge snout introduced by the 4er.
An idea longer than the F48 we have today, the U11 utilizes an evolution of the Untere Klasse (UKL) platform BMW developed originally for the MINI Hatch and Convertible. Internal combustion-only models can be had with on-demand AWD, while the xDrive25e in the photo gallery levels up to e-AWD thanks to an e-motor integrated into the rear axle.
As you may have guessed already, the PHEV relies on a three-cylinder turbo to drive the front wheels. Something that we don’t know for the time being is the number of gears for the torque-converter transmission. The outgoing xDrive25e boasts six forward ratios rather than eight speeds, translating to a lower spread and fewer options for optimal operation.
Word has it the electric motor and battery of the X1 xDrive25e will be improved for more power and all-electric driving range, but not by much. BMW is more interested in accelerating the EV program spearheaded by the iX, a mid-size SUV with polarizing styling inside and out.
Those who couldn’t care less about electrification will be treated to three- and four-cylinder turbo gasoline and diesel engines, but don’t get your hopes up for an M Performance-branded version. Only the X2 is currently available in go-faster attire, and as a brief refresher, the M35i is rocking 306 metric ponies (302 horsepower) along with 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) of torque.
Also worthy of mention, did you know the X1 is one of the biggest contributors to the automaker’s coffers? In 2019, for example, the smallest sport utility vehicle in the lineup accounted for more than 12 percent of BMW SUV sales, placing it second in the ranking, right after the ever-popular X3.
