2023 BMW X1 Priced at £35,130 in the UK

Unveiled with much pomp and circumstance yesterday, the third-generation X1 will set you back £35,130 in the United Kingdom, which is $44,085 at current exchange rates. This price applies to the sDrive18d, referring to FWD and a 2.0-liter turbo diesel that packs 150 ps (148 hp).
Codenamed U11, the redesigned X1 is further offered with mild-hybrid assistance in the guise of the xDrive23d. Starting at £42,150 ($52,895), this variant packs 211 ps (208 hp) and it’s more frugal than the sDrive18d.
The final entry for the British market is the xDrive23i. Yours from £40,600 ($50,940) before optional extras, the 2.0-liter turbo gasoline-powered variant is much obliged to crank out 218 ps (215 hp). Also a mild hybrid, this fellow needs 7.1 seconds to hit 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour).
The most efficient of the three is the xDrive23d at, with WLTP combined fuel consumption estimates of 52.3 to 58.9 miles per gallon. That’s 62.8 to 70.7 miles per gallon in the United States, and the conversion to metric isn’t exactly realistic either at 5.40 to 4.80 liters for 100 kilometers. In the nearest of futures, the Brits will be treated to a couple of plug-in hybrids: the xDrive25e and xDrive30e. The iX1 xDrive30 will follow suit with a zero-emission driving range estimated at up to 438 kilometers (272 miles).
Turning our attention back to the variants that are currently available to purchase in this part of the world, BMW offers five trim levels to choose from: Sport Premier, xLine Premier, xLine Premier Pro, M Sport Premiere, and M Sport Premier Pro. The gloss-black finish of the grille bars is standard, as are the LED headlights, LED taillights, and BMW Curved Display that comprises a 10.25-inch information display and a 10.7-inch control display.
Although it’s not the proper vehicle for towing, a trailer tow hitch is standard with the xLine and M Sport Premier trim levels. At most, the X1 can pull 2,000 kilograms (4,409 pounds). The iX1 is estimated at 1,200 kilograms (2,646 pounds; provisional value according to the German automaker).
The final entry for the British market is the xDrive23i. Yours from £40,600 ($50,940) before optional extras, the 2.0-liter turbo gasoline-powered variant is much obliged to crank out 218 ps (215 hp). Also a mild hybrid, this fellow needs 7.1 seconds to hit 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour).
The most efficient of the three is the xDrive23d at, with WLTP combined fuel consumption estimates of 52.3 to 58.9 miles per gallon. That’s 62.8 to 70.7 miles per gallon in the United States, and the conversion to metric isn’t exactly realistic either at 5.40 to 4.80 liters for 100 kilometers. In the nearest of futures, the Brits will be treated to a couple of plug-in hybrids: the xDrive25e and xDrive30e. The iX1 xDrive30 will follow suit with a zero-emission driving range estimated at up to 438 kilometers (272 miles).
Turning our attention back to the variants that are currently available to purchase in this part of the world, BMW offers five trim levels to choose from: Sport Premier, xLine Premier, xLine Premier Pro, M Sport Premiere, and M Sport Premier Pro. The gloss-black finish of the grille bars is standard, as are the LED headlights, LED taillights, and BMW Curved Display that comprises a 10.25-inch information display and a 10.7-inch control display.
Although it’s not the proper vehicle for towing, a trailer tow hitch is standard with the xLine and M Sport Premier trim levels. At most, the X1 can pull 2,000 kilograms (4,409 pounds). The iX1 is estimated at 1,200 kilograms (2,646 pounds; provisional value according to the German automaker).