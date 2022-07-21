2023 BMW X1 M35i Sporty Crossover Heads to the Nurburgring for a Tire-Punishing Session

We haven’t heard anything about the BMW X1 M35i for a few months now, when we spotted a prototype testing in the cold. However, the M Performance-branded model is still in the testing phase and has just returned to the limelight.
Spotted at the Nurburgring feasting on apexes, the latest tester to have become the focus of the camera lens sports a bit less camouflage than before. As a result, the face is a bit more visible, with that bigger grille with vertical slats and much more aggressive-looking bumper, with side air intakes flanking the wide central one.
The back end doesn’t have any snow on it this time. Here, the sporty premium subcompact crossover has LED taillights, vertical reflectors in the bumper, four tailpipes, and a roof-mounted spoiler. The license plate holder sits in the middle of the tailgate, the wheels are identical to those of the previous scooped prototype, and the side skirts are more pronounced than on the regular X1s.
BMW will likely round off the package by giving it more exclusive colors, as well as a few ‘M’ logos, even though this is not a full-blown M car. A curved central screen will be the most eye-catching thing inside. It will get a three-spoke steering wheel, front seats with extra side bolstering, different upholstery and trim, and likely dedicated loading screens and sub-menus for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system.
Packing the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine as the M135i and M235i Gran Coupe, the X1 M35i will get front-biased all-wheel drive system and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The output and torque might be identical to those in its lower-riding brethren, namely 302 hp and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm). Nonetheless, some believe that it will launch with much more than that, with over 350 hp, but we’d take this rumor with a pinch of salt if we were you.
