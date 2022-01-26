2023 BMW M8 Competition Unveiled, Also Gets the 8 Series' Facelift

BMW has revealed the facelifted M8 in all three body styles. Just like its 8 Series brother, the M8 comes with an updated front bumper and more enhancements in various aspects, while being spared of the illuminated front grille. Let us go through them in detail.
Just as before, BMW offers the M8 in three body versions, which are Coupé, Convertible, and Gran Coupé. All versions get eight new exterior colors available, as well as new M-styled alloy wheels. The wheels in question are 20-inch ones in a star-spoke design, also available in a bi-color, black/gray variant, along with other designs that are offered.
The M lights Shadow Line has become available on the M8 for the first time, and it involves replacing all chromed elements inside the lights with black parts, as well as black backgrounds for a more aggressive look.
As standard, the M8 Competition gets the BMW Selective Beam system, which is the company's main beam assistant, along with adaptive cornering lights and the BMW Laser Light technology.
On the inside, the M8 is now available with a full Merino Leather and Alcántara combination in the Black/Sakhir Orange variant, and all M8 LCI models get a 12.3-inch touch display for the iDrive multimedia unit instead of the 10.25-inch unit. Customers can also get M sports seats, as well as M Carbon bucket seats in the new leather and Alcántara combination.
The BMW Live Cockpit Professional system includes BMW Maps, an online navigation system, and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.
The company's reversing assistant function of the Parking Assistant system was also implemented, and things like wireless phone chargers and a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System also made the list of features for all M8 variants.
The standard BMW Head-Up Display comes with M-specific information, along with the possibility of further personalization of the displayed information in accordance with driver wishes. The configuration is done using the Setup button on the center console, which is also used to see the current setting for steering, M xDrive, brake system, engine response, and damper response.
The V8 TwinPower Turbo engine offered in this lineup continues to offer 616 hp (625 ps) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, and the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic remains standard, as is the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The M8 Competition has replaced the M8 in the offering in some markets, while other markets can still get to choose between the M8 and the M8 Competition versions of this model. That is why you will notice many references of the M8 Competition, and none for the M8, but the facelift is applied to both models, where available.
The BMW M8 Competition Coupé and its Gran Coupé sibling can sprint from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.2 seconds, while the M8 Competition Cabriolet needs 3.3 seconds to achieve the same maneuver.
The M lights Shadow Line has become available on the M8 for the first time, and it involves replacing all chromed elements inside the lights with black parts, as well as black backgrounds for a more aggressive look.
As standard, the M8 Competition gets the BMW Selective Beam system, which is the company's main beam assistant, along with adaptive cornering lights and the BMW Laser Light technology.
On the inside, the M8 is now available with a full Merino Leather and Alcántara combination in the Black/Sakhir Orange variant, and all M8 LCI models get a 12.3-inch touch display for the iDrive multimedia unit instead of the 10.25-inch unit. Customers can also get M sports seats, as well as M Carbon bucket seats in the new leather and Alcántara combination.
The BMW Live Cockpit Professional system includes BMW Maps, an online navigation system, and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.
The company's reversing assistant function of the Parking Assistant system was also implemented, and things like wireless phone chargers and a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System also made the list of features for all M8 variants.
The standard BMW Head-Up Display comes with M-specific information, along with the possibility of further personalization of the displayed information in accordance with driver wishes. The configuration is done using the Setup button on the center console, which is also used to see the current setting for steering, M xDrive, brake system, engine response, and damper response.
The V8 TwinPower Turbo engine offered in this lineup continues to offer 616 hp (625 ps) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, and the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic remains standard, as is the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The M8 Competition has replaced the M8 in the offering in some markets, while other markets can still get to choose between the M8 and the M8 Competition versions of this model. That is why you will notice many references of the M8 Competition, and none for the M8, but the facelift is applied to both models, where available.
The BMW M8 Competition Coupé and its Gran Coupé sibling can sprint from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.2 seconds, while the M8 Competition Cabriolet needs 3.3 seconds to achieve the same maneuver.