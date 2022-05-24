2023 BMW M4 Edition 50 Is Sold Pretty Much Everywhere, Save for North America

On this day, 50 years ago, the partnership agreement for BMW Motorsport GmbH was signed, and the company, known today as BMW M GmbH, is celebrating its anniversary by launching different products. The latest are the M4 CSL, which was shown to the world last Friday, as well as special edition versions of the M3 and M4.
We’ve already covered the 2023 BMW M3 Edition 50, based on the 2023 M3 Competition xDrive, limited to 500 cars, and sold exclusively in North America, and now it’s time to put the spotlight on the 2023 M4 Edition 50.
One might think that this one too is available in the New World, but that’s not the case, because the German auto marque chose to sell it pretty much everywhere, save for here. Thus, it is available in Europe, China, South Africa, and other markets, and builds on the M4 Competition Coupe xDrive, featuring exclusive upgrades inside and out.
In Europe, for instance, the limited edition M4 can be had in Macao Blue, Carbon Black, Brands Hatch Gray, San Marino Blue, and Imola Red. It rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear forged wheels, with a double-spoke design, offered in Gold Bronze Matte, and Orbit Gray Matte in a premiere. In South Africa, all cars come in San Marino Blue, with Gold Bronze Matte wheels. Since it coincides with the Chinese Year of the Tiger, the M4 Edition 50 is offered in Stratus Gray, and Fire Orange in the People’s Republic, with Gold Bronze Matte, and Orbit Gray wheels, respectively.
Just like its four-door sibling sold in North America, the M4 Edition 50 features door sills that bear the lettering ‘Edition 50 Jahre BMW M,’ as well as a metal plaque on the center console that features the same inscription, while adding the ‘M4’ prefix too. A corresponding imprint on the headrests is also visible here, and speaking of the seats, interested parties should know that the M Carbon bucket ones are standard.
Pricing varies depending on the market, and BMW claims that the car will be offered in a limited number. However, they didn’t say how many will be made, and in what markets exactly they will sell it, besides Europe, China, and South Africa.
Since it builds on the M4 Competition Coupe xDrive, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine produces 503 brake horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque. The thrust is directed to the rear-biased all-wheel drive system through a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission. The 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) is dispatched in 3.4 seconds in the standard model, which can max out at 155 mph (250 kph), or 180 mph (290 kph) when ordered with the optional M Driver’s Pack.
