2023 BMW M4 Drags F82 M4 in 'Old Versus New' Brawl to Show Who's a Bavarian Boss

Once, there was only the E30 BMW M3 as the high-performance version of the BMW 3 Series from M GmbH. Now there are M3 and M4s, plus sedans, station wagons, coupes, and convertibles. Oh, and not to mention the myriad of variants: Competition, GTS, CS, CSL, and lots more.
But sometimes, it does not matter that you can prove your heritage right down to the original E30 M3 generation. Instead, at times it is all about who's quicker at the quarter-mile dragstrip – the new or the old version? And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a proper example.
So, the compact executive high-performance Bavarian car has been making the rounds of the automotive industry since 1986, and the initial model was the traditional two-door coupe body style. The open top soon followed it, and saloon variants only came to life starting with the E36 generation, while the station wagon was the last one to be added during the current G81 stint.
But coupe and convertible enthusiasts know very well they also need to care about M4s nowadays, as the company split the body styles into distinct series a decade ago. Since then, the flagship high-performance variants made by M GmbH have been living the high life in standard, Competition, GTS, CS, CSL, and special edition form without looking back. Alas, maybe sometimes they should be at least looking over their shoulder at their predecessor.
That could have been the case with this feisty encounter between an F82 BMW M4 and its immediate successor, the G82 version. Unlike other automakers, BMW fans can easily recognize the different M4 generations because the latest one has a pair of humongous elements acting as the iconic kidney grilles. It's a styling choice, for sure, but perhaps it also brings more air into the 'lungs' of the 3.0-liter S58B30T0 twin-turbo inline-six-cylinder engine, as opposed to the 3.0-liter S55 mill used by the predecessor. Or perhaps that's how BMW shows generational progress.
Anyway, the videographer behind the Wheels Plus channel on YouTube is a massive fan of the MRP dragstrip in Mission, British Columbia, Canada, and never misses a chance to check out the local 'Old vs. New' matches. Sure, calling the F82 BMW M4 old may be a stretch, but you get the point, right? As for the auto facility with a road course, motocross track, and an NHRA-sanctioned quarter-mile dragstrip, it's always fun to see disproportionate battles, right?
Well, maybe not the first one between the 'old and new' M4s, as the ET difference was not that great in the end. But the second skirmish in the video embedded below against a Honda Civic plain and simply reveals precisely why some people pay top dollar to gain access to the latest and greatest sports cars. Oh, and the G82 BMW M4 was definitely in a league of its own with those high ten-second passes, by the way!
