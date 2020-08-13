2023 BMW M3 Touring Rendered With Giant Grille, Looks Ugly

As far as we know, nobody ever tried to render a 3 Series Touring with the giant grille from the upcoming M3. "It would look silly," they might have thought. But BMW probably won't agree when it puts the final design touches on the production car that's coming two years from now.
BMW shocked the automotive world this week when it announced the M3 Touring was indeed getting a green light for production. This was a car they could always make, and there had even been a concept/prototype back in the E46 era. But company bosses always stated such a car would lose them too much money.
Now, even though it's called the M3 Touring, that doesn't mean it should have the same face as the M3 sedan. It probably will, though, as developing a different front end would cost too much money.
Just to get you accustomed to the idea, here's a rendering put together by Kleber Silva. It's got the pig nose from the 4 Series, which dominates the front end. We're not afraid of labeling it as "ugly," while also admitting some ugly cars are cool or desirable. Also, it's a 500 horsepower wagon that's probably faster than a 2010 M5. What's not to like?
But while the size and shape are correct, there are other things that we feel are wrong here. For example, we know the M3 will have horizontal bars in the double-kidney frame. The headlights are probably correct, even though they're not the same as a 3 Series Touring, but the side intakes are wrong.
Also, the rear of the car is that of an M340i, with rectangular exhaust tips. You can't make an M3 without the central muffler and four caps. But the biggest issue here is the wheel arches. M models generally have wider suspension and tires. Even the custom M3 Touring builds we've shared in the past got that aspect right.
