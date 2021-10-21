2023 BMW M2 Isn't Even Released Just Yet, Unofficially Dresses in M Performance

BMW is proving rather inconsistent with the design of its contemporary roster of models. Some have the controversial vintage-inspired kidney grille, others have a polemic-inducing bland design, and a few just skim the surface...
Frankly, we have grown tired of trying to figure out what the corner-office head honchos have in mind with BMW’s styling destinies. Just take a look at the newly unveiled representatives of the second-generation 2 Series. The traditional Coupe opted out of the grille debacle and instead was harassed about the rear-end design.
Then, its 2 Series Active Tourer sparked the debate all over again with another ugly treatment. To some, from certain angles, the minivan’s grille might even resemble one very infamous WWII toothbrush mustache. Luckily, virtual artists have a habit of coming to the rescue. And the pixel master behind the superrenderscars account on social media has a knack for remastering divisive BMWs. Now, he or she probably decided to rekindle the love for the 2 Series.
This time around, instead of bestowing the M2 mantle upon the Active Tourer, it’s the Coupe’s turn. And although the upcoming 2023 M3/M3 Competition isn’t even officially done with the prototype testing, this CGI expert has already cooked up a nice virtual twist. So, instead of just showcasing a stock G42 M2, the virtual artist has leveled up to a full M Performance parts attire.
Which isn’t that hard considering the M240i M Performance starting point. But, of course, those should look much better on the real deal... once it becomes official. As for the M2, we expect to see it flaunting a ubiquitous 3.0-liter straight-six engine that – according to the rumor mill – will send around 480-490 horsepower to the wheels in the Competition guise.
This is probably more than enough, especially considering the base M3/M4 also hover around the same pony benchmark and the M2 should be lighter and potentially nimbler!
Then, its 2 Series Active Tourer sparked the debate all over again with another ugly treatment. To some, from certain angles, the minivan’s grille might even resemble one very infamous WWII toothbrush mustache. Luckily, virtual artists have a habit of coming to the rescue. And the pixel master behind the superrenderscars account on social media has a knack for remastering divisive BMWs. Now, he or she probably decided to rekindle the love for the 2 Series.
This time around, instead of bestowing the M2 mantle upon the Active Tourer, it’s the Coupe’s turn. And although the upcoming 2023 M3/M3 Competition isn’t even officially done with the prototype testing, this CGI expert has already cooked up a nice virtual twist. So, instead of just showcasing a stock G42 M2, the virtual artist has leveled up to a full M Performance parts attire.
Which isn’t that hard considering the M240i M Performance starting point. But, of course, those should look much better on the real deal... once it becomes official. As for the M2, we expect to see it flaunting a ubiquitous 3.0-liter straight-six engine that – according to the rumor mill – will send around 480-490 horsepower to the wheels in the Competition guise.
This is probably more than enough, especially considering the base M3/M4 also hover around the same pony benchmark and the M2 should be lighter and potentially nimbler!