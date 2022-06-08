2023 BMW M2 G87 Rear End Leaks, Debut Most Likely Imminent

If the rear end of the M240i xDrive seems a little bit misfortunate, then you won’t like what BMW did to the M2. Codenamed G87, the performance-oriented coupe appears to be depicted during a photo shoot for the automaker or a media-only setting for first-impression videos.
Whatever it may be, it’s hard to deny that BMW is going to reveal the G87 in a matter of weeks. Confirmed to enter production later this year for the 2023 model year, the second-generation M2 will be made at Plant San Luis Potosi in Central Mexico’s Estado Libre y Soberano de San Luis Potosi.
Spied on multiple occasions with iDrive 8 touchscreen infotainment and a digital instrument cluster, the M2 is expected solely with rear-wheel drive. Although the M xDrive system from the M3 and M4 are technically compatible, this option would obviously dilute the small coupe’s image.
In addition to a good ol’ manual, prospective customers will be offered a torque-converter automatic instead of a dual-clutch transmission. Why? The M xDrive system isn’t compatible with the DCT, which is the reason for going torque-converter automatic in the M xDrive-equipped M3 and M4.
Based on the same platform as the larger siblings, the M2 isn’t going to disappoint against its direct rivals. The quattro-equipped Audi RS 3 and Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic+ both rock front-biased platforms, which automatically makes them less fun to hoon around than the BMW.
As with the M3 and M4, the soon-to-be-revealed M2 is packing six cylinders arranged in a line, two spinny lads, as well as a displacement of 3.0 liters. Based on the highly tunable B58, the S58 made its debut a few years back in the X3 M and X4 M. Featuring a 3D-printed cylinder head core and closed-deck crankcase design, this lump is good for 125 kW per liter, one of the most impressive ratings for series-production engines in this segment.
Power guesstimates are pretty much all over the place, but even 450 horsepower would be plenty enough for the M2 in base specification. As a brief refresher, the M3 cranks out 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) whereas the M3 Competition gets 503 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm).
