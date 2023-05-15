2023 BMW M2 Drags Toyota Supra and Nissan Z, Loses Three of Four Races

The fifth-generation Supra gets criticized way too often for all the wrong reasons by people who clearly don't understand sports cars. Ignoring the faux vents and base four-cylinder mill, Toyota's flagship sports car is a surprisingly competent machine, even in a straight line. Case in point: the gray-painted model in the video below shames the Nissan Z and new BMW M2 in three out of four races!

15 photos Photo: Sam CarLegion on YouTube