2023 BMW 7 Series Range Welcomes 740d, 750e, and M760e in Europe

740d is the moniker used for the inline-six turbo diesel, to which BMW adds the xDrive suffix for all-wheel drive. As opposed to the 40d from the good ol’ days, the 40d in the 7 Series is a 48-volt mild hybrid that integrates an electric motor into the ZF 8HP “Steptronic” eight-speed automatic tranny.The Bavarian automaker quotes 220or 300 ps maximum system output, which converts to 296 horsepower. Not exactly impressive, but remember that force-fed diesels are all about torque. The mild-hybrid setup cranks out up to 494 pound-foot (670 Nm). Separately, the engine makes 479 pound-foot (650 Nm) and the electric motor belts out 147 pound-foot (200 Nm).Codenamed B57, the 3.0-liter diesel boasts an enhanced oil separation process, solenoid valve injectors for the common-rail direct injection system, and steel pistons. Zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) takes 5.8 seconds, which is pretty darn impressive for a full-size Bimmer with a curb weight of 2,180 kilograms (make that 4,806 pounds).Next up, the 750e xDrive links up a 3.0-liter gasoline powerplant with an electric drive system. The e in 750e stands for plug-in hybrid, with BMW quoting an electric range of up to 87 kilometers (54 miles) as perThe fuel-sipping powertrain is even quicker to 100 kph than the 740d xDrive (4.8 seconds), but more impressively, 80 to 120 kph (50 to 75 mph) takes 2.7 seconds. Be that as it may, the M760e xDrive is even quicker.The high-performanceneeds 4.3 seconds for the initial stint, whereas 80 to 120 kph is dealt with in the same 2.7 seconds as the 750e xDrive. “The first performance car from BMW M GmbH with a plug-in hybrid drive system” flaunts 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 590 pound-foot (800 Nm).As expected of the 7er, all three cost a pretty penny. The 740d Xdrive is the most affordable at €114,300 or $110,930 based on current exchange rates. For the 750e xDrive and M760e xDrive, the Munich-based automaker is asking €123,500 ($119,860) and €144,000 ($139,750) in its home market.