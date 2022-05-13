2023 Audi S6 and S7 Design Editions Gearing Up for U.S. Launch at a $2,500 Premium

Audi is getting ready to launch a new Design Edition package for the 2023 S6 and S7 in the United States. The bundle adds exclusive visual features inside and out that will further set the sporty executive cars apart from the rest of the range.
Some of the novelties include the exclusive Arrow Gray exterior paint finish, joined by Liquid Chrome Dark accents matched with Black elements. Besides these, the desired model can be had with a Brilliant Black roof, as well as the usual colors dubbed Brilliant and Mythos Black Metallic, Firmament Blue Metallic, Daytona Gray Pearl Effect, Florett Silver Metallic, Tango Red Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, and Ultra Blue Metallic.
A matte black finish for the grille, glossy black look for the window surrounds, and Brilliant Black side mirror casings are included too. Moreover, the rear spoiler on the S6 Design Edition wears Brilliant Black, and the brake calipers add a splash of color with their red hue. The special S6 and S7 ride on 21-inch wheels with different patterns, and they sport black logos on the outside as part of the Design Edition makeover. The driver and front passenger are greeted by puddle lights projecting the ‘S’ logo onto the ground when the doors are opened.
On the inside, the S6 and S7 Design Editions have Dinamica microfiber fabric on the knee pads, lower center console, and gear selector. The Black S sports seats are wrapped in Valcona leather, and the red stitching provides contrast on the seats, RS-style flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara, knee pads, door armrests, and center section of the seats. The black seatbelts have matching red edges for additional contrast.
In the power department, you are looking at the same bi-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine helped by an electric-powered compressor that pumps out 444 horsepower. Price-wise, the Design Edition will be a $2,500 option when it becomes available exclusively for the 2023 S6 and S7, and the order books will open in June.
