2023 Audi Q6 Gets Revealed in China, It Is the Company's Largest Vehicle Ever

Audi has prepared a Q6, and it might be just for China, but you already knew that the German marque was working on a Q6. We have presented several spy shots of various prototypes in recent months, but it appears that Audi still had a few cards up its sleeve. One of them was using the Q6 moniker for multiple models.
Revealed in China, the first-ever Audi Q6 is a three-row SUV that is larger than the ongoing Q7. It has seven seats and comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. No diesel is offered, as well as no hybrid options, while the only transmission is an automatic.
The platform that it is based on is the Volkswagen Terramont's, which is also referred to as the VW Atlas if you look at its U.S. version. Unlike the Atlas, the Q6 that is made in China by the SAIC-Audi joint venture is not going to be offered elsewhere. In case you were wondering, this model was previewed by the Audi Concept Shanghai, and its prototype looked like this.
According to the first technical sheets published online, the Q6 weighs 2.205 kilograms (4.861 lbs.). It is 5099 millimeters (200 inches) long, 2014 millimeters (79 inches) wide, and 1784 millimeters (70 inches) tall.
Its wheelbase is 2,980 millimeters long, which is more than a Smart ForTwo's entire length. In case you were wondering, it is also longer, wider, and taller than a VW Teramont, but the wheelbase is the same, though.
As you can observe, the Q6 seen in the photo gallery is a larger vehicle than what we have previously seen in prototype form as the Q6. Moreover, the vehicle meant for China has a TFSI badge on it, while European and American customers will be offered an electric model instead.
Audi will only sell this EA888 Evo 4-engined model in China, which is the world's largest car market. According to information published online and quoted by Car News China, the model will come in 231-horsepower versions and 265 horsepower variants. There is no word about a plug-in hybrid model or an EV, which may seem a bit peculiar, since Audi is working on a Q6 that is an EV, but that is an entirely different model.
At the same time, information from different sources announces the filing of a trademark that refers to an RSQ6, which was filed on October 29, 2021. That trademark is not linked to the model seen in the photo gallery, but it may represent a performance-oriented version of the Q6 in electric guise.
The trademark might also mean that Audi is just covering all bases here with potential variants and variations, and not all of them may see production. The trademark patent filing is valid for ten years, so Audi can do whatever it wants in that decade.
