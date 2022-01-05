2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Spied With Central Exhaust System, Debut Imminent

Aston Martin is bringing the V12 Vantage back this year as a 2023 model, and the stylistic differences over the V8-engined version are pretty obvious. Not only does the prototype in the photo gallery feature super-grippy tires from the peeps at Michelin, but it sweetens the deal with massively flared wheel arches and a downforce-generating Gurney flap.
Captured by the carparazzi near the most daunting race circuit of them all, the V12 Vantage sadly couldn’t show its mettle on the Nurburgring. Why, one may be asking? Well, both the Nordschleife and Grand Prix circuits are currently receiving 2.5 kilometers of new track surface. The work should be completed in February because the tourist season begins on March 12th.
As opposed to the quad-piped V8 Vantage, the more powerful sibling is rocking two exhaust pipes that exit right below the rear license plate. The center-exit design is not shared with the previous generation, the DB11, or the DBS Superleggera that boasts the same 5.2L motor as this prototype.
Expected to be one of Aston Martin’s final V12 models, if not the very last hurrah due to ever-stringent emission regulations, the twelve-cylinder sports car will be offered exclusively with the ZF 8HP eight-speed auto.
As opposed to the 8HP75 in the V8 Vantage, we’re most likely dealing with the 8HP95 of the DBS Superleggera. The main difference between these boxes comes in the guise of torque rating. More specifically, the higher-numbered version can take up to 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) for gasoline applications and 1,000 Nm (738 pound-feet) for turbo diesel applications.
Rumored to be revealed in the first half of 2022, the V12 Vantage is also rumored to be limited to 300 units although it remains to be seen if the hearsay is correct. As for the fury hiding under the hood, the safest guesstimate would be V12 Speedster-matching horsepower and torque.
A limited-run special edition, the V12 Speedster cranks out a glorious 690 horsepower and 555 pound-feet (753 Nm) from its AE31 V12 colossus.
