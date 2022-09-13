2023 Airstream Rangeline Touring Coach Revealed With Ram ProMaster 3500 Underpinnings

Airstream has added a flexible motorized RV to its lineup in the guise of the Rangeline Touring Coach. Based on the Ram ProMaster 3500, this motorhome spans over 21 feet (6.4 meters) from one end to the other.
All onboard systems are powered by the gas in the fuel tank, and the optional pop-top expands the sleeping capacity to four souls. Perfect for both couples and families, the Rangeline Touring Coach features a 270-Ah battery that enables off-grid stays far from the city’s hustle and bustle.
A hydronic heating and hot water system also needs to be mentioned, along with a 2.8-kW generator that produces electricity from the dinosaur juice in the fuel tank. The standard configuration flaunts belted seating for four. The optional pop-top frees up space in the van by leaving the rear bed in its folded position. It can also serve as additional storage space for your gear, although bear in mind that only small bits and bobs can be stored there.
Airstream “chose the Ram chassis not only for its durability and reliability, but also for the numerous safety and security features that help keep drivers safe and the nimble size that makes navigation a breeze.” Objection to the reliability part, more so if you remember that the ProMaster is a badge-engineered Fiat Ducato. Last redesigned from the ground up in 2006 for model year 2007, the long-running Ducato is notoriously unreliable. The North America-spec ProMaster went live in 2014 for model year 2015, and the 2016 model has been recalled on no fewer than 13 occasions so far.
Turning our attention back to the Rangeline Touring Coach, this RV features a phone shelf that allows for easy wireless charging. Two captain’s chairs with 6-way adjustment and 2-way lumbar support are standard, together with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that integrates voice commands, Apple CarPlay, as well as Android Auto compatibility.
Pet owners haven’t been forgotten either. Four-legged friends coming along for the ride are presented with a built-in leash on the roadside running bar. Inside, pet owners will find a pull-out drawer with removable pet bowls.
Priced at $131,882 in standard form, the new Rangeline Touring Coach can be specified in either Bright Silver Metallic or Granite Crystal Metallic.
A hydronic heating and hot water system also needs to be mentioned, along with a 2.8-kW generator that produces electricity from the dinosaur juice in the fuel tank. The standard configuration flaunts belted seating for four. The optional pop-top frees up space in the van by leaving the rear bed in its folded position. It can also serve as additional storage space for your gear, although bear in mind that only small bits and bobs can be stored there.
Airstream “chose the Ram chassis not only for its durability and reliability, but also for the numerous safety and security features that help keep drivers safe and the nimble size that makes navigation a breeze.” Objection to the reliability part, more so if you remember that the ProMaster is a badge-engineered Fiat Ducato. Last redesigned from the ground up in 2006 for model year 2007, the long-running Ducato is notoriously unreliable. The North America-spec ProMaster went live in 2014 for model year 2015, and the 2016 model has been recalled on no fewer than 13 occasions so far.
Turning our attention back to the Rangeline Touring Coach, this RV features a phone shelf that allows for easy wireless charging. Two captain’s chairs with 6-way adjustment and 2-way lumbar support are standard, together with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that integrates voice commands, Apple CarPlay, as well as Android Auto compatibility.
Pet owners haven’t been forgotten either. Four-legged friends coming along for the ride are presented with a built-in leash on the roadside running bar. Inside, pet owners will find a pull-out drawer with removable pet bowls.
Priced at $131,882 in standard form, the new Rangeline Touring Coach can be specified in either Bright Silver Metallic or Granite Crystal Metallic.