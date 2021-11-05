4 Skoda Octavia RS With Acura NSX Type S Coupe Body Seems Like a CGI Afterthought

2023 Acura Integra Debut Date Confirmed: November 11th

Scheduled to return in 2022 as a 2023 model, the Integra will premiere on November 11th, according to Honda’s premium division. The debut will be livestreamed on the automaker’s website at 5:35 pm PST (8:35 pm EST). 7 photos



As opposed to the Civic, which is currently available in the guise of a four-door sedan or five-door hatchback, Acura decided on a



What type is anyone’s guess right now. The Civic, for example, comes with a continuously variable box while the ILX is rocking an eight-speed DCT . Given the sporty nature of the Integra, the DCT appears to be the most appropriate choice for this car, even though Acura may prove me wrong.



More or less the plusher sibling of the Civic Si, the Integra with the six-speed manual is certain to receive the rev-matching system of the Civic Type R. A short-throw shifter, a limited-slip front differential, thick sway bars, reinforced upper mounts, and unique dampers are pretty certain as well. As for the force-fed powerplant, well, that particular detail is up for debate.



The 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo in the all-new Civic Si would be the most sensible choice, even though the 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo in the Accord Sport is more tantalizing. The lesser engine develops 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet (260 Nm) in the compact sedan, whereas the larger motor cranks out 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet (370 Nm) in the mid-size sedan.



