2023 Acura ARX-06 Prototype Teased, Set to Race Next Season

Acura has presented the first images of its upcoming race car, which is an LMDh Prototype called ARX-06. The vehicle had its exterior design handled by the Acura Design Studio, and it will race in the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar GTP Championship.
The new racing car will compete in the LMDh Prototype class, which is a newly introduced branch of motorsport that started in the 2021 season. The Acura race car will face its equivalents from Cadillac and Porsche, among others.
Just like we mentioned in other articles regarding this class, the LMDh, or Le Mans Daytona hybrid prototype class, the rules have been made to provide a bridge between the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in North America, and the FIA WEC World Endurance Championship in the rest of the world.
The rule alignment will make it easier for teams to enter the same racing car in both championships, if they desire to do so, or compete just in one of them, while also having the possibility of competing in the latter later.
Acura's racing car is named ARX-06, which stands for Acura Racing eXperimental, generation 6 (six.) The Japanese brand started competing in 1991, and its efforts are supported by Honda Performance Development, which is the racing arm for both Acura Motorsports and Honda Racing in North America.
While the look of the shell was handled by the Acura Design Studio, the chassis was designed, built, and supplied by Oreca. The chassis will be the same base for all the other LMDh vehicles, while each manufacturer involved will have the opportunity to implement specific bodywork, aerodynamics, and internal combustion power unit.
Acura has confirmed it will race the new ARX-06 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the GTP category, which is the top class for the series, beginning in 2023.
The Japanese brand has not made an entry in Le Mans, a World Endurance Championship race, despite it could have, but this may change in 2024.
On the latter matter, the Japanese marque has not specified any plans in this direction, so we are just underlining a possibility, not a certainty.
