2022 Yamaha Tricity Range Updated, Reaches Showrooms This September

Yamaha has updated the Tricity range for 2022, and the changes apply to both the 125 and 155 variants. The former is the only one in its class that is accessible with a B-category license. Now, the 3-wheel model comes with Euro 5 emissions compliance, as well as chassis refinement.
Now, the new 2022 Tricity bikes come with the MyRide App, as well as smart key operation. The passenger footrests have been improved, and the footboard area is larger than before. At the same time, the instrument panel now features LCD technology, while smartphones can be connected to it.
In the world of motorcycles, Euro 6 is not a thing yet, and neither is the gasoline particulate filter. There has been no Dieselgate here, as the market for diesel-engined motorcycles did not get enough momentum to become important. Moreover, unlike automobiles, motorcycles come with smaller engines, as well as a smaller footprint, so they emit less pollution.
Despite all that, emissions regulations exist for motorcycles as well, and Euro 5 is the latest for two-wheeled, as well as three-wheeled machines. The idea is that it is cleaner than a Euro 4 bike, and both are worlds apart from two-stroke machines, and those with carburetors.
The new Blue Core engine in the Yamaha Tricity range comes with a forged piston, a larger intake valve, and an increased compression ratio, not to mention Euro 5 compliance. The unit in question was designed with efficiency in mind, which meant that nobody overlooked emissions or performance from this unit.
The generator and starter motor have been integrated into a single unit, which turns the crankshaft directly, so there is no sound of meshing gears anymore.
The Tricity 125 provides 9 kW at 8,000 rpm, in line with the limits of legislation due to its 3-wheel design, as well as other dedicated features. Meanwhile, the Tricity 155 comes with 11,1 kW at 8,000 rpm. Both have variable valve actuation, but the latter comes with more power, but cannot be ridden with a B-category license. The goal of these vehicles is to get more people on two wheels and have fewer cars in city centers with just one person inside.
Just like its predecessors, the Tricity comes with twin leaning front wheels, which provides more stability for those who are not that comfortable on two wheels, while also offering an exciting ride. The engineering team has improved the model's LMW Ackermann steering layout, which has the same linkage design as the Niken Sport Tourer.
The new suspension design will help on bumpy or wet surfaces, not to mention on both, if you happen to ride in poor road conditions. Mind you, the latter might be synonymous with a crash for beginners on two wheels, and we have not factored in speed in the equation.
The rear suspension comes with twin shock absorbers, and it has also been upgraded to have a longer range of motion, as well as changes in spring rate, and damping strength. Yamaha has also made improvements to the Unified Brake System to automatically distribute braking force between the front and rear wheels.
