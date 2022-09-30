2022 Was a Good Year for Hot Wheels Collectors, Here Are All the 15 Super Treasure Hunts

autoevolution
Almost 30 years ago, Hot Wheels introduced the concept of a Treasure Hunt to make things even more exciting for collectors. Once a month, a new special casting would show up in stores and it would be limited to about 10,000 units. Fast forward to 2007, the new Super Treasure Hunt models showed up adding to the Regular Treasure Hunt variants. Some collectors estimate that you could find one STH for every 12 or 13 cases that you open.

It can be quite challenging to find an STH in the wild. Some say that cases delivered to the United States are more likely to hide one as opposed to International cases. If you want to increase your odds of finding this special design, there are a few things you need to do.

First, you should know which casting to look for. Secondly, you should be aware of the differences between the basic version and the special one: type of wheels used, type of paint job, and placement of TH symbols.

But that's not all there is to it. In this day and age, people are increasingly obsessed with finding both TH and STH models. So if a store takes delivery of a crate of Hot Wheels cases today and someone else gets there before you do, they might snatch up all the rare cars right away.

That's why some people have started working hand in hand with store clerks, to get first dibs on any new case that is delivered at any moment. Of course, that's not going to happen in every single store, so there's still a chance that you'll get lucky one day.

If you think that it's difficult to find an STH in the wild, there's something that feels even more so. And that's finding all 15 models released by Hot Wheels during any given year. Luckily, an alternative solution exists and it's called the Red Line Club.

At the end of the "diecast hunting" season, Mattel will give you the chance to buy a set that contains all 15 STH cars released that year. That's going to set you back $250 plus the delivery expenses. But in 2021, production was limited to 1,500 sets.

This year's Skyline R34 GT-R RLC model was sold out in less than 15 minutes, even though there were 30,000 units available. So you can imagine that buying the STH set isn't going to be easy either.

Someone is trying to sell one for $1,000 on eBay, and God knows how much more expensive these will be in a few years. The guys over at the Lamley Group are fortunate enough to own both the 2022 and 2021 STH models, as part of a vast diecast collection.

And this might be the first time most of you will ever see all 30 items going head-to-head on the same diorama. One thing you'll notice right away is that all the 2022 models are licensed vehicles, as opposed to 2021 where the Rodger Dodger also made its way into the STH line-up.

Last year, there were five Japanese cars included in this special collection. In 2022, there were only two JDM machines involved: the 1999 Honda Civic Type R and the Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-X.

The number of American cars has remained constant at eight vehicles. More European cars have arrived for 2022. Last year we only had the Porsche 356A and the Audi R8 Spyder.

But 2022 came along with the 1973 BMW 3.0 CSL Race Car, the Volkswagen Kafer Racer, the 2020 Jaguar F-Type, the 1973 Lamborghini Miura SV, and the 1994 Audi Avant RS2. Of course, some are more exciting than others. And that's something you'll notice by looking at the market value for each product.

While you would only pay a few bucks for any given model if you can find it in stores, it won't be the same once you look it up on eBay. Short cards are in high demand, and you can expect to pay as much as $330 for the Lamborghini STH or $500 for the Honda.

Loose cars are more accessible, and you can get them from Malaysia for as cheap as $30. That's not ideal if you plan on perhaps reselling them in a few years, but it's good enough if you just want them for display purposes. With that in mind, which is your favorite STH model from the 2022 line-up?

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

