2022 Was a Good Year for Hot Wheels Collectors, Here Are All the 15 Super Treasure Hunts

Almost 30 years ago, Hot Wheels introduced the concept of a Treasure Hunt to make things even more exciting for collectors. Once a month, a new special casting would show up in stores and it would be limited to about 10,000 units. Fast forward to 2007, the new Super Treasure Hunt models showed up adding to the Regular Treasure Hunt variants. Some collectors estimate that you could find one STH for every 12 or 13 cases that you open.