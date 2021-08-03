4 2021 Volvo XC60 Exclusively Offered With Hybrid Power in the UK From £40,460

2022 Volvo XC60, S60, S90, and V90 XC Get 48v Mild-hybrid System in the US

Volvo is expanding the use of its 48-volt mild-hybrid system to several of its models sold in the United States of America. The Swedish brand will employ the technology in the S60, XC60, S90, and V90 Cross Country. All those models will get the mild-hybrid tech starting with the 2022 model year. 22 photos



On top of those inline-four-cylinder engines, Volvo employs a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that helps improve fuel economy. According to EPA ratings, the fuel consumption of the models that get the new setup is reduced by one to three miles per gallon. While we usually convert the units, it would not make sense entirely, as the EPA's ratings work differently from the ones employed in other parts of the world.



Volvo has yet to reveal how much power do its new B5 and B6 units have for the American market. However, if the specs in Europe are any indication, the B5 should provide around 247 to 250 hp, while the B6 could get around 295 to 300 hp. Meanwhile, the ongoing T5 comes with 250 hp and the existing T6 provides 316 horsepower.



Unfortunately for American fans of Volvo models, the automaker has decided not to implement the change in its entire range. Therefore, the XC90, XC60 Cross Country, and XC40 will not get those new mild-hybrid setups. As Car and Driver notes, it might be a matter of time until those engines also get the shift, but we shall have to wait and see. Meanwhile, U.S. buyers can also order the new Volvo C40 Recharge, if electric vehicles are what they really desire.

