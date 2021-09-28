2022 Volkswagen T-Roc Facelift Spied With Fake Exhaust Tips

5 World Car Free Day Is As Doomed As Car-Sharing: Here’s Why

Introduced in August 2017, the Golf-based Volkswagen T-Roc is up for an update. The crossover has been caught virtually undisguised, and there’s bad news. As it’s often the case with German manufacturers, this prototype makes no excuses for the plastic trim that simulates a four-tipped exhaust. 17 photos



The designers went overboard with the front bumper as well, which features a humongous lower grille with large openings. Unless a mesh grille is added to the production-spec model, the radiator will get full of bugs in no time.



Pictured with the R-Line visual package, the prototype is rocking new graphics for the headlights, taillights, a central bar instead of two central bars for the upper grille, and gloss-black accents. Fitted with Falken tires, steel wheels plastic covers, and sensors on every corner, the facelifted T-Roc will sell pretty well considering the increasing demand for crossovers.



As far as the cabin is concerned, a larger infotainment system running the latest OS and a standard digital instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch diagonal are the biggest changes over the outgoing model. Expected to premiere within the next months based on how little camouflage this baby exhibits, the small crossover is rumored to get a plug-in hybrid assistance.



In the Mk8 Golf, the Wolfsburg-based automaker offers plug-in hybrid options under the eHybrid moniker. In addition to a 1.4-liter TSI four-cylinder turbo, the fuel-sipping option further boasts a dual-clutch transmission with six forward ratios, a 107-horsepower electric motor, and a 13- kWh battery located right in front of the rear axle. All-electric range is estimated at 44 miles (71 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle, and the Golf eHybrid can run on electricity alone at up to 80 miles per hour (130 kph).



The 2022 model year T-Roc is also certain to add the 1.5 eTSI mild-hybrid engine to the lineup whereas the T-Roc R will soldier on with the 2.0 TSI. As for the 1.6- and 2.0-liter turbo diesels, heaven only knows if the automaker can make a case for them. After all, diesel sales in Europe have recently fallen behind electrified vehicles according to JATO Dynamics.