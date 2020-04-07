2022 Volkswagen Scirocco GTS Rendered With Golf 8 GTI Looks

Dedicate sports cars from brands that get 80% of their business out of leases and fleet sales don't make a lot of sense. However, we think the 3-door coupe-hatchback has been scrapped prematurely, and models like the VW Scirocco deserve a comeback.
The Scirocco came out over a decade ago and got discontinued a few years back. The initial concept was extremely simple, something we appreciate. You take the engine from the Golf 5 GTI and use a wider, lower chassis. Unless we're mistaken, this had the rear track from the Passat, and it was really cheap.
And here's what the Scirocco might look like as a 2022 model, with the features of the new Volkswagen family. It's the GTS model that's supposed to replicate the look of a GTI, and that's why you see those headlights and the honeycomb grille design. Honestly, the original was far better designed.
Here's why we think the European car market needs a car like Kleber Silva rendered. First, Volkswagen may be heavily invested in EVs, but it's not working our right now. Also, because of new regulations and market conditions, they can't offer infinite combinations of features, trim levels and engines, the upside being more development money left over.
Also, you literally can't buy a 3-door car at an affordable price. The Golf, Polo, Renault Megane, Opel Astra and Corsa all used to be popular in this style. Young people are now discovering how fantastic some of those cars are used - 250 horsepower Megane RS or the spectacularly cheap Corsa OPC/VXR. But they will soon realize no replacements exist.
Here is how we would go about developing an all-new Scirocco. You take the aluminum chassis from the aging Audi TT, see if it can be adapted to look like a Scirocco and use only the components driving enthusiasts want, like the 2-liter turbo engines and only the essential safety features. No fancy infotainment, no adaptive cruise control, no hybrid versions.
And here's what the Scirocco might look like as a 2022 model, with the features of the new Volkswagen family. It's the GTS model that's supposed to replicate the look of a GTI, and that's why you see those headlights and the honeycomb grille design. Honestly, the original was far better designed.
Here's why we think the European car market needs a car like Kleber Silva rendered. First, Volkswagen may be heavily invested in EVs, but it's not working our right now. Also, because of new regulations and market conditions, they can't offer infinite combinations of features, trim levels and engines, the upside being more development money left over.
Also, you literally can't buy a 3-door car at an affordable price. The Golf, Polo, Renault Megane, Opel Astra and Corsa all used to be popular in this style. Young people are now discovering how fantastic some of those cars are used - 250 horsepower Megane RS or the spectacularly cheap Corsa OPC/VXR. But they will soon realize no replacements exist.
Here is how we would go about developing an all-new Scirocco. You take the aluminum chassis from the aging Audi TT, see if it can be adapted to look like a Scirocco and use only the components driving enthusiasts want, like the 2-liter turbo engines and only the essential safety features. No fancy infotainment, no adaptive cruise control, no hybrid versions.