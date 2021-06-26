CarPlay Is Here to Stay But Apple's iPhone Plans Certainly Aren't Reassuring

5 Volkswagen Says the Chip Crisis Has Reached the Worst Point

4 VW ID.4 Claimed the Cheapest AWD EV in the U.S., One Still Has to Pay $43,675

3 Video: 2021 VW ID.4 Is Wild at Heart, Proves Impossible to Tame in Moose Test

2 VW Wanted to Buy Alfa Romeo And Give It Porsche Power, FCA Said No

2022 Volkswagen Polo GTI Facelift Shows New Lights and Bumper in Fresh Spy Shots

Launched in 2017 as a 2018 model, the Mk6 Polo GTI will be refreshed in a matter of months. Spied in Germany with red-painted brake calipers and white paintwork for the body, this pre-production test mule further boasts a power tilt-and-slide sunroof and chrome-finish exhaust tips. 13 photos



Available with a stick-shift box or a DSG dual-clutch transmission, the Polo GTI takes its mojo from a 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder turbo. The pre-facelift model cranks out 200 PS (197 horsepower) and 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) of torque although the EA888 develops 241 horsepower and 370 Nm (273 pound-feet) in the Golf GTI. Knowing the German automaker, the facelifted Polo GTI will receive a more aggressive ECU mapping and not much else.



As far as daily driving is concerned, prospective customers will be offered semi-autonomous driving assistance thanks to IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist. This system brings together predictive adaptive cruise control and lane assist, and VW says that it’s designed for the car's entire speed range.



On the safety front, the addition of a central airbag located on the driver side of the rear-seat backrest is worthy of your attention. In the event of a crash, this new airbag offers extra protection for the driver and front passenger. Customers can look forward to a digital instrument cluster as well, along with App-Connect, USB-C ports, and 8.0” Ready2Discover infotainment.



It’s a little too early to guesstimate how much the Augmented with Mk8 Golf-inspired taillights from lesser variants of the 2022 Volkswagen Polo , the Grand Touring Injection features IQ.LIGHT interactive LED matrix headlights and black plastic for the lower front grille. The Wolfsburg-based automaker couldn’t make a case for something as simple as front fog lights, which can be considered a missed opportunity.Available with a stick-shift box or a DSG dual-clutch transmission, the Polo GTI takes its mojo from a 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder turbo. The pre-facelift model cranks out 200 PS (197 horsepower) and 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) of torque although the EA888 develops 241 horsepower and 370 Nm (273 pound-feet) in the Golf GTI. Knowing the German automaker, the facelifted Polo GTI will receive a more aggressivemapping and not much else.As far as daily driving is concerned, prospective customers will be offered semi-autonomous driving assistance thanks to IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist. This system brings together predictive adaptive cruise control and lane assist, and VW says that it’s designed for the car's entire speed range.On the safety front, the addition of a central airbag located on the driver side of the rear-seat backrest is worthy of your attention. In the event of a crash, this new airbag offers extra protection for the driver and front passenger. Customers can look forward to a digital instrument cluster as well, along with App-Connect, USB-C ports, and 8.0” Ready2Discover infotainment.It’s a little too early to guesstimate how much the Polo GTI will cost for the 2022 model year, but don’t expect a major difference over the 2021 model. Back home in Germany, the hot supermini currently retails from €26,405 (make that $31,520) while the Golf GTI is €36,380 ($43,425).