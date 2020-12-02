2022 Volkswagen ID.6 Spied Looking Similar to the Old Peugeot 5008

On very few occasions, the Volkswagen Group makes a case for over-the-top camouflage. This is one of those occasions, and as the headline implies, the ID.6 is a totally different vehicle from the Peugeot 5008.
Spied in Sweden at the same testing center as the all-new Peugeot 308, the electric crossover has a larger footprint than the ID.4 on which it’s based. The extended wheelbase can be explained by the ID. Roomzz revealed a year ago, a concept that boasts two- and three-row seating configurations.
The seven-seat option will undoubtedly eat into the cargo volume with the third row in the upright position, but then again, that’s also the case with the Tiguan Allspace. Presented at Auto Shanghai 2019 during the Brand SUV Night, the ID. Roomzz promises up to 450 kilometers or 280 miles of range.
Capable of charging at 150 kW, the concept car further rocks e-AWD and 306 PS (302 horsepower) thanks to a pair of electric motors. Knowing the Volkswagen Group, the ID.6 will be produced on three continents.
In addition to the Zwickau plant in Germany and two sites in China, the Chattanooga factory in Tennessee is also gearing up for EV production. Just like the ID.4 and ID.3 compact hatchback, the newcomer utilizes the German automaker’s all-new MEB electric vehicle platform.
At most, you can look forward to an 82-kWh battery with cells produced by LG Chem. The lithium-ion cells are shared with the 62- and 55-kWh batteries, and Volkswagen hasn’t announced plans for a different chemistry. Tesla, by comparison, alternates between NCM and LFP for the Model 3.
Speaking of the Palo Alto-based automaker, the ID.6 with the seven-seat option may pose a problem for the Model Y in the United States. Not only does Volkswagen have the advantage in terms of pricing thanks to the $7,500 federal tax credit, but Tesla is charging $3,000 for the third row.
Scheduled to be unveiled in 2021 as a 2022 model, Volkswagen says the ID.6 “is to be initially launched on the Chinese market.”
