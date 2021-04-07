2022 Volkswagen Golf R vs. Audi S3 Comparison Ends With Obvious Verdict

In the world of hot hatchbacks, Mercedes-AMG reigns supreme with the A 45 S. The trouble is it costs a little too much for most people who are in the market for daily-driving compact cars with top-shelf performance. The Volkswagen Group is getting close to it, though, with two choices: the all-new Golf R and S3.
Mat Watson had the opportunity to compare both, and right off the bat, Carwow’s host makes a point about pricing. The four-ringed model is more affordable than its Volkswagen-branded sibling at 37,900 versus 39,270 pounds sterling, prices that convert to approximately $52,110 and $53,995, respectively.
Mat likes the Audi more from a visual standpoint, highlighting the monobrow-like front fascia of the Golf. The interior, from the design to the materials, also favors the S3. “The Golf R feels like a car from the class below, and that’s no more evident than in the seats,” said Watson, who subsequently brings the point home by tapping on the cheap-feeling and cheap-sounding plastic.
Integrating the air conditioning and heater controls into the touchscreen infotainment system makes the presenter want to punch the dashboard, which is understandable given that almost nobody likes digital controls for the HVAC. Even the touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel lack that certain something, as in the quality of well-designed physical buttons.
“I think all Volkswagen Group cars now are a little less quality-feeling than their predecessors,” added Watson. In the Golf R's defense, the trunk is larger, and the underfloor is carpeted instead of the Audi’s painted metal.
Although technically similar, there are differences between these fellows. The Golf R has two differentials instead of a single one, and it can torque-vector the rear wheels for better handling and, wait for it, a Drift Mode. The Vee-Dub also features larger brake discs, 10 more horsepower from 2.0 liters of displacement, and 20 more Nm of torque (almost 15 pound-feet).
What’s more, the Volkswagen Golf R is lighter at 1,551 versus 1,575 kilograms (3,419 vs. 3,472 pounds). No prizes will be awarded to whoever guesses Mat’s verdict on the in-group comparison test given this information.
