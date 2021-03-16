2022 Volkswagen Golf R Flexes Torque Vectoring 4Motion Drift Mode in the Snow

Gill Schmid Proposes an Ice-Class Explorer With Its Own Matching Shadow Vessel

When it’s going to arrive stateside in late 2021, the brand-new 2022 Volkswagen Golf R probably won't have snow at its disposal, so the German company decided it needed to seize the low-grip moment. And what better way to steer our attention towards the hot-hatch's new 4Motion AWD system than with some powdered slides enabled by the “track-only” Drift mode? 48 photos



And that’s not all because, as per tradition, the flagship of the Golf series has a 4Motion trick up its sleeve. VW reengineered the all-wheel-drive system to make sure it gets all the power as efficiently as possible to all four wheels and fitted rear-axle torque vectoring.



“This is one of the key technologies,” said Jan Schiedek-Jacht, Volkswagen’s head of technical development for the Golf R. “It transforms the vehicle, giving a dynamic, intuitive feeling to the driver. It delivers a planted experience on a winding road or track while minimizing over- and understeer.”



The latter is a system that communicates with the torque vectoring axle, the electronic differential locks (XDS), as well as the DCC adaptive suspension system to fight off over- or understeer tendencies, among others.



Additionally, the automaker equips the new generation high-performance compact hatchback with a new "track-only" Drift mode that will make full use of the torque vectoring abilities. Meanwhile, the upgraded Driving Mode Selection comes with a "Special" setting that has been configured for maximum performance when going round the (in)famous Nürburgring Nordschleife.

