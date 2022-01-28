2022 Toyota Tundra vs. Ford F-150 MPG Test Ends Rather Surprisingly

The hybrid F-150 is the torquiest and most efficient F-150 available to purchase right now. Rated at 570 pound-feet (773 Nm) and up to 25 miles per gallon combined (9.4 liters per 100 kilometers), the PowerBoost is capable of towing 12,700 pounds (5,761 kilos) when properly equipped.
The question is, how efficient is the PowerBoost in a real-world scenario?
The Fast Lane’s Andre Smirnov is much obliged to answer that curiosity with a highway loop featuring the 2022 Toyota Tundra, a trailer for half the distance, and no trailer for the remainder of the MPG test. Obviously enough, the Ford recorded 36 miles per gallon (nearly 6.5 liters per 100 kilometers) while the Japanese truck from San Antonio settled for 24 mpg (9.8 l /100 km).
Add a 1965 Ford F-100 on a trailer to the mix, and shockingly enough, the Ford couldn’t match the fuel efficiency of the internal combustion-only Toyota. More specifically, the hybridized V6 managed 11.8 mpg (19.9 l/100 km while the combustion-only V6 recorded 12.4 mpg (18.9 l/100 km).
Andre has also used a decibel meter to measure the sound levels of each truck while cruising on the highway. The Blue Oval’s half-ton pickup truck got 62.9 decibels, which is basically what you experience during a normal conversation. As for the better-equipped Toyota Tundra, which features coil-sprung rear suspension instead of leaves and a more fuel efficiency-minded rear differential ratio, the interior sound level while towing at 65 miles per hour (make that 105 kilometers per hour) maxed out at 61.9 decibels.
A better comparison would’ve been F-150 PowerBoost versus Tundra i-Force Max, but as you’re well aware, Toyota doesn’t offer the hybridized V6 right now. Speaking of the i-Force Max, the all-new Sequoia for the 2023 model year comes exclusively with this powertrain option. On full song, the Sequoia develops 437 ponies and 583 pound-feet (790 Nm).
Based on Toyota’s GA-F platform, the Tundra and Sequoia are joined at the hip to the Land Cruiser and Lexus LX. Going forward, this vehicle architecture will be used by the GX, 4Runner, Tacoma, and Hilux.
