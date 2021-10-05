2022 Toyota Tundra SR5 Work-Oriented Truck Detailed on Video

As you already know from our Q3 story, GM pickups outperformed the F-Series and Ram P/U last quarter. The chip shortage had the biggest part in this unexpected turn of events, and chances are that all the Big Three in Detroit will continue to lose customers over the semiconductor crunch.
Toyota is prime to unsettle the half-ton segment with the all-new Tundra for the 2022 model year, and The Fast Lane had the opportunity of getting up close to an SR5 double cab with the 6.5-foot bed and base powerplant.
It’s not the most affordable trim available (that would be the SR), but it’s very basic nevertheless. Be that as it may, it’s exceptionally nice in every respect. Even the grille appears to be a little more restrained as opposed to the TRD Pro, and the extendable towing mirrors aren’t too shabby either.
Oddly enough, there are no recovery hooks up front. According to the Japanese automaker, they decided against tow hooks in favor of aerodynamics. That explanation is a little bit superficial if you get stuck on the off-road trail or worksite in the mud, but nevertheless, it is what it is.
Popping the hood reveals two struts instead of a prop rod as well as 389 horsepower from a 3.4-liter V6. Falsely advertised with 3.5 liters, this lump also happens to be torquier than the previous V8 thanks to 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) on deck. Opt for the hybrid, and you’re looking at 437 horsepower and an F-150 PowerBoost V6-rivaling 583 pound-feet (790 Nm) of torque.
Both plants come with a 10-speed automatic transmission, which should help a lot on the long haul. Cloth-wrapped power seats with lumbar support, a brand-new infotainment system, analog instrument gauges flanking a TFT display, the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 suite, a digital mirror, storage under the rear seats for the non-hybrid motor, and a composite bed seal the deal.
Andre Smirnov, who’s a little taller than 6 feet 2 inches (make that 188 centimeters), showcases the only issue of the double cab by taking a seat in the rear. Obviously enough, the crew cab is the way to go if you have kids.
