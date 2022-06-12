2022 Toyota Tundra May Not Be a Great Soccer Player, But Sure Can Help Those Who Are

Rome wasn't built in a day, nor can we change the world very fast. But with small deeds done as often as we can, we contribute to the universal good of today and tomorrow.
Stories are part of our life experience. We are born with them, we grow with them and we write our own everyday. And so did Ismael Guzman with his East Austin soccer team.
East Austin is the place where Ismael's dream of becoming a soccer coach has been ingrained since childhood. As a kid, Ismael had an unquenchable passion for fotball, even though it meant he had to run for half an hour to the neighboring village to play on a poorly maintained field. There were three or four soccer clubs in his hometown, all with far too expensive fees for most children in his community. He noticed these differences, and so he decided to bring equality to the forefront, setting up his own club 18 years ago, a club accessible to all children passionate about this sport, regardless of financial possibilities.
These days, Ismael and his family have become a source of inspiration for their dedication and their selfless spirit of helping the little ones to fulfill their dreams. Not only that he provides knowledge to his players, but Ismael and his son also take care of the good maintenance of the field, from mowing the lawn to painting the markings and everything needed for the children to play properly. To support them, Toyota put a 2022 Tundra at their disposal, so they can transport all the necessary equipment on the field.
As Ismael proves through his own story, dreams could not come true without the help of those around. Así Studios by TelevisaUnivision in partnership with Toyota recently shared the story of Ismael Guzman and his family in a movie called "Imparable: Ismael Guzmán" (Unstoppable: Ismael Guzmán), a short peek of his journey to become a soccer coach and inspire others (check video attached below for more).
"Everyone who comes to this country says he has an American dream. For me, the American dream was to have my family close, my children to learn, to provide stability to them, so that I could then carry on my passion for training young soccer teams.
We are truly grateful to Toyota for sharing our story and giving back to a community that needs it and values it,” says Guzmán.
[YOUTUBE=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dIOtx4Swuk&t]
