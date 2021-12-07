2022 Toyota Tundra Drag Races Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford F-150 Raptor, Guess Who Won?

This year, the U.S. market has been presented with no fewer than seven all-new trucks from domestic and foreign brands. The two that won’t be featured in the following video are the F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T, which are quicker over the quarter mile than the remaining five pickups.
The first drag race pits the Ford Maverick against the Hyundai Santa Cruz, both of them pretty well equipped. If you had to pick between the 2.0-liter EcoBoost with an eight-speed tranny and the Smartstream G2.5 T-GDi with a dual-clutch transmission, it’s obvious the South Korean pickup is the quicker in a drag race. In the hands of Nathan Adlen from The Fast Lane, the U.S.-built Santa Cruz accelerates to 60 mph (97 kph) in 7.25 seconds.
In the second outing, the Hyundai takes on the free-breathing V6 and Mercedes-based automatic transmission of the brand-new Nissan Frontier. Once the turbo comes on strong, the Santa Cruz makes no excuses for winning this race as well. Be that as it may, the South Korean challenger won’t have it easy against the force-fed V6 of the all-new Toyota Tundra.
Andre Smirnov of The Fast Lane took delivery of the first 2022 Tundra in the United States mere days ago, and it’s one sweet pickup with 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) on tap from 3.4 liters of displacement rather than 3.5 as Toyota claims. Even though it’s much heavier than the Santa Cruz, the half-ton workhorse scoots off the starting line like nobody’s business.
The final showdown in this video sees the Japanese truck from Texas pitted against the F-150 Raptor, which packs 3.5 liters of EcoBoost V6 under the hood and quite a bit more horsepower and torque. In terms of acceleration performance, 7.02 seconds for the Tundra is better than the Raptor’s 7.13 seconds. As for the conclusion of the drag race, the Raptor has somehow lost against the less powerful Tundra, which is surprising, to say the least.
