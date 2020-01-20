2022 Toyota Tacoma Will Be Made Exclusively in Mexico

From Dusty to Archimedes, These Are the Final 155 Names for the Mars 2020 Rover

Which is the best-selling pickup truck in America? That would be the F-Series from Ford in the full-size segment, but the mid-sized market is dominated by the Tacoma for obvious reasons. 11 photos



Not even the premium-oriented GMC Canyon costs that much right off the bat, yet Toyota wants to make



As a result of this decision, the Taco is moving to Mexico. Donald Trump wasn’t happy when Toyota tried to do the same with the Corolla in 2017, and eventually, the company has altered its plan to produce the Corolla at a jointly-operated factory in Alabama. The change was changed once more, sending the Corolla to Mississippi and a crossover to Alabama at the production plant where Mazda will also make crossovers.



In a press release about Toyota Indiana’s $1.3 billion modernization project, the automaker makes a seemingly contradictory statement. “Part of Toyota’s tremendous success in North America is building vehicles where we sell them,” said chief administration officer Christopher Reynolds. Last time we’ve checked, most Tacomas were sold in the United States. A little down south in Mexico, the Nissan Navara is king of the hill by a sensible margin over the Toyota Hilux and badge-engineered Ram 700.



