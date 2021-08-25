2022 Toyota Prius Lineup Pricing Announced, Including the New Nightshade Edition

Toyota has released pricing information on the American market for the 2022 Prius. The fourth generation of the world's best-selling hybrid is available in six trim levels and a special edition. The latter is called Nightshade, and it comes on the Prius for the first time in the model's existence.
All 2022 Prius models come with Toyota's Star Safety system. The latter includes several driver assistance technologies. The list of systems is long, but we can tell you that the Prius can detect bicyclists in the daytime as well, can detect and react to pedestrians on the road even in low-light conditions, it can turn on its high beams automatically and then back off, it can alert its driver of unintended lane departure, as well as read road signs.
Naturally, the vehicle stability control system is standard, as is traction control, ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, and Smart Stop Technology. The 2022 Prius gets a rear seat reminder as standard, which can alert the driver if the vehicle detects that they may have a passenger in the rear seats. All Prius grades can now get the Service Connect trial, which can send maintenance reminders, a vehicle health report, and maintenance alerts via e-mail, to and from the car.
Toyota's 2022 Prius starts at an MSRP of $24,525 in the L trim level, which has front-wheel drive. The fourth generation of the Prius was the first to be available with AWD-e, which is an electrical all-wheel-drive system that only comes on when the front wheels lose grip.
The most affordable model with AWD-e is in the LE AWD-e trim level, which starts at $27,135. The most expensive trim level for the 2022 Prius with front-wheel drive is called Limited, and it starts at an MSRP of $32,650.
The Nightshade special edition model is a tad more affordable the the Limited trim, as it starts at an MSRP of $29,445. There is also a Nightshade special edition available for the AWD-e Prius, which starts at $30,575. Along with Nightshade, the LE and XLE trim levels are the only ones available in both FWD and AWD-e guise.
Regardless of the trim level, all 2022 Prius models come with ToyotaCare, a plan that covers factory-scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles (40,000 km), whichever comes first, as well as three years of 24-hour roadside assistance regardless of mileage.
The basic warranty for the Prius is three years or 36,000 miles (57,000 km), while its powertrain is covered by a 60,000-mile (96,560 km) and 60-month guarantee. The MSRPs listed above exclude processing, handling fees, delivery fees, taxes, title, license, and options equipment.
The MSRP may be subject to change at any time, and the dealer price will vary, as Toyota notes in its press release.
