2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 Gets Spotted From All Angles, Even the Odd Ones

Toyota would better fast forward the official introduction of the all-new 2022 Land Cruiser Series 300 (J300) because, judging by the increasing number of leaks, there won’t be much left to showcase to the audiences. Basically, the exterior is about done for us, thanks to one Hirofumi Shiomi, who presented the SUV from virtually all angles.
With news about the impending demise of the Land Cruiser Series 200 in the United States and a game of yes (it will come) and no (it won’t) around the upcoming availability of the J300 successor in America, it’s logical that Toyota’s legendary SUV has all of a sudden become a very hot commodity.
And whenever a model becomes the darling of the internet, the inevitable is bound to happen, in the form of cool spotting and uncamouflaged leaks. Well, thanks to Instagram user Hirofumi Shiomi (a.k.a. shomegranbill), the mystery about the exterior looks of the new generation has been resolved... over and over again.
We’ve already seen the J300 leaked in uncamouflaged form, but this time around, we’re dealing with a barrage of stills and video footage (we did our best to embed most of them below) that basically leaves no stones unturned... if only from a distance.
As far as we can tell, helped by some of the posts being in English and others being machine-translated by Google, the Land Cruisers seen here dwelling in a closed parking lot (as well as in front of the Casa Sky Resort in Gifu, Japan, for that ultra-odd angle) are allegedly prepared for shipping to the Middle East.
Interestingly, aside from checking out some of the available colors (white, silver, black, a crimson shade, etc.), it seems there are also a few different trims out there as referenced in the headlamp close-ups or the picture with the red Land Cruiser featuring a shiny chrome mirror.
Additionally, in at least one of the videos, it’s pretty obvious the J300 shares the temporary resting place with not just the Lexus LX570 sibling but also some vintage examples of the 70 Series.
