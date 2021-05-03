2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 Gets Accurate Renderings Based on Recent Leaks

2 A Look at the Iconic 70 Series Land Cruiser, the Most Reliable Toyota Ever Built

The Toyota Land Cruiser is not the most common SUV, but it is one of the coolest and most important, especially when Japanese automakers are involved. Classic examples are going higher and higher in value, but we think this all-new J300 model for 2022 is just as interesting as the retro versions. 2 photos SUV you have to respect. The segment is now obsessed with drag racing German V8 monsters, air suspension for highway comfort, and all the luxury trimmings. However, Toyota is still making the kind of vehicle that can survive a warzone, not just the grocery run.



Japanese SUVs with real off-road capabilities are very popular in Russia, so we're not surprised that the local magazine



We know this because the design has been completely revealed through various leaks. As you can tell, this is a modern interpretation of the boxy design Toyota fans know and love. There are no carbon fiber splitters or unnecessary air vents here. However, there's one area where it's going to be totally different from every Land Cruiser before, and that's under the hood.



The rumor mill talks about Toyota developing a new powertrain for the next-gen Tundra pickup, and that obviously can fit the SUV too. Twin-turbo badges on the Land Cruiser J300 prototypes somewhat confirm the 3.5-liter V6 engine making around 420 horsepower in this application. It's basically the V35AFTS from the Lexus LS500.



That's a nice increase over the 381 horsepower of the 5.7-liter, which Toyota has been using forever. We should also see a substantial improvement on the 15 mg combined of the V8-powered Japanese SUVs.



But the Toyota SUV is a global model, and markets such as Russia or the Middle East could have access to a base 1GRFE 4.0-liter V6 without the turbos or the 3.3-liter diesel with more than 300 hp.



