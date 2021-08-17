2022 Toyota GR 86 Starting Price Vaguely Confirmed: Under $30,000

4 Lexus Updates UX Small Crossover With New Paint Colors for the 2022 MY

Expected to be shared prior to the sports car’s arrival at dealers in November 2021, the starting price of the GR 86 isn’t known at the moment of reporting. Be that as it may, the Japanese automaker has mentioned a suggested retail price of “under $30,000,” which isn’t exactly informative for prospective customers in this small segment. 46 photos



Take the Mustang-Camaro-Challenger trio as the golden standards of the sporty coupe segment. The Big Three in Detroit are charging anything between $25,000 on the nose to $28,870 for the base trim levels, and coincidentally, the base powertrains of all three are more potent than Toyota’s (I mean Subaru’s) 2.4-liter boxer engine with dual injection tech.



18 percent more powerful and 11 percent torquier than the 2.0-liter boxer it replaces, the FA24D cranks out 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (249 Nm) on full song. The 2.3-liter turbo, 2.0-liter turbo, and 3.6-liter aspirated mills of the Mustang, Camaro, and Challenger produce between 275 and 310 horsepower and plenty more torque due to forced induction or bigger displacement. But the GR 86 is much lighter, some may say, and they’re right because the ‘Yota tips the scales at 2,811 pounds or 1,275 kilograms.



Be that as it may, isn’t the Mazda MX-5 Miata soft-topped roadster a better pick if lightness is very high up the customer’s priorities list? The Japanese automaker quotes 2,341 pounds (1,062 kilograms), which makes a huge difference in how the car handles on the limit.



Going over the limit is also entertaining in the MX-5 Miata because the 195/50 R16 tires aren’t as grippy as the 215/45 R17 tires of the base trim level of the Toyota GR 86.



