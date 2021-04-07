2022 Toyota GR 86 Rendered as a Shooting Brake, Now Looks Fashionably Practical

Toyota’s second-generation GR 86 model is turning out to be quite a popular car. Of course, this comes as no surprise. Its predecessor was highly touted, and this newer iteration has a bigger engine and more horsepower.
The original GT86 model was unveiled back in 2012 as a quick yet budget-friendly 2+2 fastback coupe, just like its Subaru BRZ sibling. But what if you need of something a little more practical? Well, in that case, you’ll probably get a completely different car, but for the purposes of this story, let’s consider a hypothetical GR 86 Shooting Brake.
It’s funny how most people now find shooting brakes to be stylish. The concept itself dates back to the late 1800s, with Britain manufacturing the first shooting brake cars a couple of decades later. Initially, it was just another term for "station wagon," but in time it has evolved to describe cars that also feature coupe-like characteristics.
So, could such a body style work on something like the new GR 86? Based on this render by X-Tomi Design, the answer might just be yes. Besides, we’re getting some strong BMW Z3 M Coupe vibes, and that car is beloved by automotive enthusiasts worldwide.
If this render was the real thing, you could expect a little extra room inside, although the main selling point would be that rear hatch, allowing you to store more voluminous objects—while also drawing more attention to yourself as you drive by.
Regardless of looks, power would still come from the new GR 86’s 2.4-liter boxer unit, which produces 232 hp (235 ps) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque. That’ll get you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 6.3 seconds, a considerable improvement over its predecessor.
Ultimately, we can safely say that the GR 86 is a good-looking car. We’ve already seen it rendered as a mid-engine sports car, as well as a convertible, and both iterations were quite pleasing to the eye. That usually doesn’t happen if the original doesn’t have good proportions and a dynamic design, to begin with.
