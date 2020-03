Posted by All Car News on Instagram, the pic boils down to a slide which bears the title of “Next Gen Launch Timeline.” The Sienna – labeled as “All Hybrid” - and an all-new, all-hybrid crossover are coming in the fall of 2020. The 86 should follow suit in the summer of 2021 while the all-new CUV, Tundra, Sequoia, and 4Runner are planned to launch in the third quarter of 2021, fourth quarter of 2021, and God knows when in 2022.Interestingly enough, the slide doesn’t list the 86 as the GR 86 we’ve heard so much in the past few months. Toyota is expected to rename the 86 and GT 86 to GR 86 to better reflect the Gazoo Racing division’s involvement, a trend that has started with the GR Supra that almost everybody loves to hate because it’s a BMW Z4 in disguise.“A new platform” and “a 255-horsepower turbocharged engine” are mentioned in the description of the Instagram post, which is somewhat curious indeed. 255 ponies are a match to the output of the GR Supra with the BMW-sourced turbo four-cylinder engine, not the 2.4-liter boxer turbo engine that Subaru utilizes in the Ascent.The FA24 as Subaru refers to it develops 260 horsepower (264 PS) on 87-octane unleaded gasoline as well as 277 pound-feet of torque (376 Nm). Whatever the future holds for the GR 86 and BRZ, there’s no denying that Toyota and Subaru will be treated to plenty of criticism if they convert from a boxer to an inline engine design.The outgoing models – as well as the Scion FR-S from 2012 to 2016 – feature the FA20 engine that Toyota refers to as the 4U-GSE. For the 2017 model year, this engine was upgraded to 208 PS (205 horsepower) and 212 Nm of torque (156 pound-feet) and the final drive was lowered from 4.1 to 4.3.