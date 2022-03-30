2022 Toyota Corolla Sedan Earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Accolade

A heavyweight in the compact segment, the Corolla sold just under 250,000 units last year in the United States. The Japanese automaker continues to cash in on this car’s reputation for world-class reliability, and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also likes the humble runabout, awarding the Corolla Sedan maximum points for safety.
Just like its hatchback-bodied sibling, the more affordable option aced the nonprofit organization’s crashworthiness tests. The safety boffins awarded the Corolla Sedan with the highest accolade for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention. Even the child seat anchors were deemed good. The headlamps, on the other hand, could have done better.
Acceptable and marginal are the ratings in question. On the upside, Toyota made improvements to the non-curve-adaptive headlights last November, improvements that elevate the standard headlights to acceptable. The curve-adaptive headlights were deemed acceptable as well, which is good enough for a car that retails at $20,175, excluding taxes for the 2022 model year.
The base trim level, dubbed L, is rocking a 1.8-liter engine connected to a continuously variable transmission. Internally referred to as the 2ZR-FAE, this lump produces 139 horsepower and 126 pound-feet (171 Nm). It’s nothing to write home about, for sure, but its larger sibling is far superior.
In addition to 169 horsepower and 151 pound-feet (205 Nm) of torque at 4,800 revolutions per minute, this free-breathing engine boasts a thermal efficiency of 40 percent. The rest of the lineup consists of the LE, SE, XLE, and range-topping XSE. Speaking of range, customers are offered a hybrid powertrain that’s good for 52 miles per gallon (4.5 l/100 km) combined.
Under the hood, you’ll find a 1.8-liter engine running the Atkinson cycle. It’s basically the 1.8 mentioned before, yet a little more frugal at the expense of power and torque. Together with a couple of motor/generators, the output is estimated at 121 horsepower and 105 pound-feet (142 Nm).
???? | The 2022 Toyota Corolla sedan earns a TOP SAFETY PICK+ from IIHS for models built after November 2021. The Corolla hatchback also qualifies.— IIHS (@IIHS_autosafety) March 29, 2022
