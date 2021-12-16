2022 Toyota Corolla Sedan Adds Two New Paint Colors

The 2022 model year sees the Corolla Sedan welcome Ruby Flare and Wind Chill Peal to the paint color palette. As far as pricing is concerned, the L base trim level with the 1.8-liter engine and continuously variable transmission will set you back $20,175 plus $1,025 for the freight charge.
Rated at 139 horsepower and 126 pound-feet (171 Nm), the 2ZR-FAE is joined by the slightly larger M20A-FKS from the Dynamic-Force engine family. The 2.0-liter mill boasts a thermal efficiency of 40 percent, 169 horsepower, and 151 pound-feet (204 Nm) at 4,800 rotations per minute.
The most efficient option, however, is the Corolla Sedan LE with the hybrid powertrain that costs $23,750 sans taxes. The Japanese automaker quotes up to 52 miles per gallon (4.5 l/100 km) on the combined driving cycle as opposed to 40 miles per gallon (5.8 l/100 km) for the 1.8-liter SE variant.
To whom it may concern, the hybrid system combines the 1.8 engine with a couple of motor/generators for a combined output of 121 horsepower. Just like the Prius, the fuel-sipping powertrain of the Corolla Sedan features a nickel-metal hybride battery pack that employs Hyper-Prime Nickel technology to boost battery performance in a smaller, lighter package.
With over 50 million units sold since its introduction in 1966, the Corolla doesn’t have anything more to prove. But on the other hand, Toyota isn’t the kind of company to rest on the laurels of commercial success. In order to improve sales, the Corolla Cross has joined the family earlier in 2021 as a 2022 model with a starting price of $22,195. All-wheel drive adds $1,300 on top of that, and the only engine available is the Dynamic-Force 2.0.
The biggest rival of the Corolla is, obviously enough, the Honda Civic. Extensively redesigned the 2022 model year, the Civic retails from $21,900 for the four-door sedan, $22,900 for the hatchback, and $27,300 for the Si.
