2022 Toyota Camry Launched With Hybrid Nightshade Edition, Here’s What Else Is New

The 2022 Toyota Camry is now on sale across the United States, in numerous configurations. In fact, the automaker claims that it is actually offered in no less than 18 different choices, such as the XLE, XSE, and TRD with a V6 engine, the LE, XLE, SE, SE Nightshade, and XSE with a front-wheel drive four-pot, the same unit with all-wheel drive, and the LE, XLE, SE, SE Nightshade, and XSE hybrids.
It looks kind of confusing, doesn’t it? Well, it actually isn’t, because the 2022 Camry family comprises the LE, SE, SE Nightshade, XLE, XSE, TRD, XLE V6, and XSE V6 models, in this exact order. The 2022 Camry Hybrid kicks off with the LE, followed by the SE, SE Nightshade, XLE, and XSE,
So, what’s new for the 2022 model year? That would be the SE Hybrid Nightshade Edition, with its black 18-inch wheels, black window trim, door handles, side mirror caps, shark fin antenna, and badging, and that’s about it. All versions of the 2022 Camry also get the 7- or 9-inch infotainment system, as well as a herringbone seat pattern on the XLE.
Other novelties include the Ice Edge exterior paint finish, previously reserved for the TRD, which replaces the Galactic Aqua. The sporty model gets the Cavalry Blue and Midnight Black Metallic roof combo, as well as the Cavalry Blue or Wind Chill Pearl with a Midnight Black Metallic roof, whereas the XSE is still offered with a two-tone look.
Power-wise, it features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, rated at 203 hp and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque, or 206 hp and 186 lb-ft (252 Nm) in the XSE, which has a different exhaust system. The AWD models have 202 hp, save for the XSE, which boasts 205 hp. The 3.5-liter V6 delivers 301 hp and 267 lb-ft (362 Nm), and both are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Camry Hybrid combines the 2.5-liter mill with an electric motor and a CVT, for a total system output of 208 hp.
Pricing varies between $25,295 for the FWD LE and $35,720 for the FWD XSE V6, excluding the $1,025 destination charge, whereas the Hybrid can be had from $27,380. You can see how much each trim level costs Stateside in the image gallery above.
So, what’s new for the 2022 model year? That would be the SE Hybrid Nightshade Edition, with its black 18-inch wheels, black window trim, door handles, side mirror caps, shark fin antenna, and badging, and that’s about it. All versions of the 2022 Camry also get the 7- or 9-inch infotainment system, as well as a herringbone seat pattern on the XLE.
Other novelties include the Ice Edge exterior paint finish, previously reserved for the TRD, which replaces the Galactic Aqua. The sporty model gets the Cavalry Blue and Midnight Black Metallic roof combo, as well as the Cavalry Blue or Wind Chill Pearl with a Midnight Black Metallic roof, whereas the XSE is still offered with a two-tone look.
Power-wise, it features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, rated at 203 hp and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque, or 206 hp and 186 lb-ft (252 Nm) in the XSE, which has a different exhaust system. The AWD models have 202 hp, save for the XSE, which boasts 205 hp. The 3.5-liter V6 delivers 301 hp and 267 lb-ft (362 Nm), and both are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Camry Hybrid combines the 2.5-liter mill with an electric motor and a CVT, for a total system output of 208 hp.
Pricing varies between $25,295 for the FWD LE and $35,720 for the FWD XSE V6, excluding the $1,025 destination charge, whereas the Hybrid can be had from $27,380. You can see how much each trim level costs Stateside in the image gallery above.