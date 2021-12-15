2022 Toyota bZ4X Starts at £41,950 in the UK, Base Model Costs New BMW 5 Series Money

More on this:

1 This Is the European Version of the Toyota bZ4X, Will Hit the Road in 2022

2 Toyota bZ4X Will Arrive in the U.S Before the Nissan Ariya With 250-Mile Range

3 Toyota bZ4X Adopts Steering Yoke and Offers 500 Km (311 Miles) of Range

4 Toyota Promises the bZ4X Battery Pack Will Retain 90% of Capacity in a Decade

5 Electric Toyota bZ4X SUV Lands in U.S., Production Version to Rise by Year’s End