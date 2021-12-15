2022 Toyota bZ4X Starts at £41,950 in the UK, Base Model Costs New BMW 5 Series Money

Toyota has put a price tag on the bZ4X in the United Kingdom, ahead of the electric crossover’s official sales launch set for next year.
Offered in the Pure, Motion, and Vision trim levels, with the Premiere Edition joining the range to mark its debut, the 2022 bZ4X has a recommended retail price of £41,950 (equal to $55,460) for the base model. That's new BMW 5 Series money, as the executive car starts at £40,125 ($53,047) for the Sedan and £42,710 ($56,465) for the Touring.
The mid-spec is offered from £45,750 ($60,484) with front-wheel drive and £48,350 ($63,921) with all-wheel drive, and the range-topper will set you back a minimum of £47,650 ($62,996), or £50,250 ($66,433) for the AWD variant. Offered solely with AWD, the Premiere Edition kicks off at £51,550 ($68,152).
Customers choosing the Pure specification will get theirs with 18-inch alloy wheels, smart entry and start, reversing camera, climate control with remote function, 8-inch infotainment system, and 7-inch digital dials. The roof rails and towing pack are options, and this version is offered exclusively with front-wheel drive.
Featuring entry lights, a rear spoiler, rear privacy windows, electric tailgate, and parking sensors, the Motion can be equipped with 20-inch alloy wheels, and the expanded T-Mate safety and driver assistance package. The ambient lighting, heated front seats with electric adjustment for the driver, and wireless charging pad are standard.
Sitting on 20-inch alloys, and getting the auto-brake function, synthetic leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, digital key, and remote-controlled parking assist, the Vision can be had with optional panoramic roof and towing pack.
As for the Premiere, you’re looking at the same features found in the Vision, as well as standard panoramic roof, and JBL premium audio. This is the only version of Toyota’s electric crossover that has standard all-wheel drive.
FWD models get a single electric motor with 201 hp, and the AWD ones have two motors, rated at a combined 215 hp.
