2022 Thor Tuscany Is a Stunning RV, Lets Big Families Travel in the Lap of Luxury

When planning a road trip, there are many different types of RVs to choose from. But for those who want to have a real luxury travel experience, the 2022 Thor Tuscany is a great option. This Class A motorhome not only offers incredible space but every inch is packed with high-end amenities.
The 2022 Tuscany from Thor Motor Coach uses the Freightliner XC-R raised rail chassis. It has an 8.9-liter Cummins ISL diesel engine capable of delivering 450 hp and 1,250 lb-ft (1,695 Nm) of torque. The Tuscany is available in three well-equipped floor plans, but we’re going to focus on the 40RT.
The model measures 41.1 ft (12.5 meters) in length and it’s 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews got the opportunity to see what the 40RT has to offer. As you might’ve guessed, since it’s a Class A motorhome, it is absolutely packed with features.
On the outside, it has an entry awning with integrated LED lights and a 19.8-ft (6.8-meter) patio awning that allows travelers to enjoy the outdoors even on sunny days. There’s also an entertainment center with a 32-inch TV and plenty of storage spaces. On the roof, it has not one, not two, but three AC units. Plus, it already has installed 200-watt solar panels.
The inside of the model is incredibly spacious. It’s like a mini-mansion on wheels. In the cockpit area, the 40RT has a drop-down overhead bunk that provides an additional sleeping area for two adults. Speaking of that, Thor says that the model can sleep up to six passengers in the utmost comfort.
Next to the cockpit is a space designed for relaxation. It includes a retractable 55-inch TV, a comfortable sofa, reclining theater seating, and several large cabinets for storage. It’s a perfect spot for movie nights.
A few steps ahead is the dinette, which is equipped with a table that extends to seat up to four people. Of course, it does include cabinets and numerous drawers for storage. Next to this area is another TV and an electric fireplace that keeps the space warm during cold winter nights.
On the opposite side is the kitchen. As you’d expect, this spot doesn’t miss a thing. It has a farmhouse sink, a convection microwave, a two-burner induction cooktop, a dishwasher, and a residential refrigerator with an ice maker. Plus, it comes with several drawers, cabinets, and a nice pantry.
The 40RT has two bathrooms. The first one is a half bath, and you can find it right before you enter the master bedroom. It includes the usual: a sink, a generous medicine cabinet, and a toilet. Now, let’s focus on the bedroom. This area has a nice king-size bed, a closet with adjustable shelves, drawers, a TV, and a stackable washer and dryer. It also has several cabinets placed above the bed.
At the rear is the other bathroom. This time we’re talking about a full bath, which includes a large shower with glass doors, his and hers sinks, three medicine cabinets, another closet, and a toilet.
The 2022 Thor Tuscany is where luxury and comfort meet. For all of this, the price of the 40RT starts at $603,600 MSRP. This is really an RV designed for those with deep pockets.
